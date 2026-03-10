ASUS Zenbook S14 (2026) Packs More Power into an Ultra-Slim Laptop, Now Available in Canada

KEY POINTS

Precision performance, redefined: Up to Intel ® Core ™ Ultra 9 processor 386H with 50 TOPS NPU and up to 28W CPU TDP in a 1.1 cm ultrathin chassis

TORONTO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today unveiled Zenbook S14 (2026) (UX5406), the next evolution of its premium ultrathin 14-inch Copilot+ laptop. The device is now available on the ASUS Store and Best Buy, with additional configurations arriving later at Canada Computers and other select retail partners. This sophisticated new generation fuses elevated craftsmanship with next-level AI performance, powered by up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 386H processor delivering up to 50 TOPS NPU, all housed in a durable all-metal chassis with a distinctive Ceraluminum™ lid inspired by nature.

Designed for professionals on the move, its ultra-slim 1.1 cm, 1.2 kg design combines advanced cooling for up to 28W performance with a stunning 3K 120Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display, WiFi 7, rich audio, and AI-driven features like Copilot and enhanced biometric privacy for a seamless, intelligent experience anywhere.

Precision performance, redefined

At the core of Zenbook S14 lies the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor, which delivers 40% faster performance1, 10% lower power consumption2, and next-gen AI capabilities with its up to 50 TOPS NPU — 40% more TOPS than the previous generation. This cutting-edge architecture powers fluid multitasking, AI-enhanced creative tools, and responsive system optimization for every workflow.

Peak performance of up to 28W CPU TDP is ensured by the uprated Thincredible thermal system, which now has a 37% larger 3D vapor chamber enabled by CNC milling. It also uses dual redesigned IceBlade fans to ensure efficient, quiet cooling under load, with enhanced airflow around the motherboard to optimize heat dissipation without noise intrusion. The system also has a whisper-quiet sub-25dB ambient cooling mode.

Despite its ultra-slim design, Zenbook S14 now features a larger 77Wh battery — up from 72Wh in the previous generation — delivering even longer battery life for professionals on the move.

Strong, stylish, intuitive

After more than four years of study, ASUS engineers created Ceraluminum — a proprietary ceramic-aluminum composite that combines the refined touch of ceramic with the strength of aluminum. This exclusive material resists scratches and wear, stays lightweight, and retains a premium tactile finish that’s both elegant and durable.

Zenbook S14’s CNC-machined chassis exemplifies purposeful craftsmanship. Weighing only 1.2kg, it balances portability with resilience, built to accompany users anywhere. Offered in Scandinavian White and the new Antrim Gray, its minimalist Nordic-inspired design draws from natural textures and tones — a study in sophistication that merges art with utility.

The new EasyLift™ hinge is precisely engineered for optimal torque and angle, ensuring the display remains steady and wobble-free during use. A full-size ErgoSense keyboard with ergonomic dished keycaps offers a supremely comfortable typing experience, and the large touchpad has Smart Gesture support for effortless fingertip control.

Immersive and connected

Zenbook S14’s 14-inch ASUS Lumina OLED display delivers a 3K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, achieving up to 1100-nit of peak brightness. It's Pantone® Validated for accurate color rendering, and DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000 certified for outstanding HDR performance. The cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut delivers vivid, natural colors. The result: breathtaking visuals with lifelike contrast, color accuracy, and motion clarity — perfect for creativity, streaming, or productivity.

Its four-speaker Dolby Atmos® sound system — incorporating dual front-firing tweeters and dual woofers — delivers immersive audio depth and clarity, transforming everyday media into cinematic experiences.

A comprehensive set of full-size I/O ports — including two Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C®, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and HDMI® 2.1 TMDS — enables versatile on-the-go device connectivity, and WiFi 7 with ASUS WiFi Master Premium certification ensures the fastest, most reliable wireless connections.

Quiet and secure

Despite its incredible power, Zenbook S14 retains its remarkably slim 1.1 cm profile. A CNC-cut geometric grille located above the keys also enhances airflow and keeps dust out. Ambient cooling delivers quiet operation with sub-25 dB noise levels, while maintaining comfortable temperatures in the keyboard area.

Privacy and protection are a top priority, with Zenbook S14 supporting Windows passkeys and incorporating Microsoft Pluton for robust hardware-to-cloud security. Windows Hello and the ASUS AiSense IR camera enable facial recognition, Adaptive Lock, and Adaptive Dimming for intelligent user awareness. Adaptive Lock locks the laptop when the user moves away, while Adaptive Dimming dims the screen when the user looks away, enhancing privacy. The new ASUS Voice Print technology recognizes the owner’s voice, ensuring secure, personalized interactions and precise voice-command accuracy.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING 3

The ASUS Zenbook S14 (2026) is available starting March 10, 2026 on the ASUS Store and Best Buy, with three additional configurations rolling out later in the first half of 2026.

Detailed specifications and pricing are available below. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

SPECIFICATIONS 4

ASUS Zenbook S14 (2026) UX5406

Model Name UX5406AA-BS91T-CB UX5406AA-RS71T-CA UX5406AA-DS72T-CA UX5406AA-BS73T-CB Material and Color Aluminum, Ceraluminum™ Color Antrim Gray Scandinavian White Antrim Gray Scandinavian White Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 386H



2.1 GHz (18MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads) Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 355



2.3 GHz (12MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 8 cores, 8 Threads) Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 355



2.3 GHz (12MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 8 cores, 8 Threads) Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 355



2.3 GHz (12MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 8 cores, 8 Threads) NPU Intel® NPU up to 50 TOPS Intel® NPU up to 49 TOPS Intel® NPU up to 49 TOPS Intel® NPU up to 49 TOPS Display 14", 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED, touchscreen, 16:10 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time, 120Hz refresh rate, 1100 nits2 HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1, VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 1000, 1.07 billion colors, Pantone Validated, Glossy display, 70% less harmful blue light, TÜV Rheinland-certified, SGS Eye Care Display, 90% Screen-to-body ratio, stylus support Operating system Windows 11 Home Graphics Intel® graphics Main memory 32GB LPDDR5X



Up to 8533 MT/s 32GB LPDDR5X



Up to 7467 MT/s 16GB LPDDR5X



Up to 7467 MT/s 16GB LPDDR5X



Up to 7467 MT/s Storage 1TB PCIe® Gen 4 SSD



Expansion slot (used): 1x M.2 2280 PCIe 4 1TB PCIe® Gen 4 SSD



Expansion slot (used): 1x M.2 2280 PCIe 4 1TB PCIe® Gen 4 SSD



Expansion slot (used): 1x M.2 2280 PCIe 4 512GB PCIe® Gen 4 SSD



Expansion slot (used): 1x M.2 2280 PCIe 4 Connectivity WiFi 7 (802.11be)



Bluetooth® 6.0 Camera AiSense IR camera w/ ACS I/O ports 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C®



1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A



1 x HDMI® 2.1 TMDS



1 x 3.5mm Audio Jack Touchpad Large touchpad (150.3 x 99.5mm) with Smart Gesture support Audio 4 built-in speakers



Smart amplifier technology



2 built-in microphones



Dolby Atmos® certified Battery 77Wh AC adapter TYPE-C, 68W Ultra mini AC Adapter



Adapter Output: 5V~20V, 68W



Adapter Input: 100~240V AC, 50 / 60Hz universal Dimensions 31.03 x 21.47 x 1.19 ~ 1.29 cm (12.22" x 8.45" x 0.47" ~ 0.51") Weight 1.20 kg (2.65 lbs) Ecolabels Energy star



RoHS



REACH Availability March 10, 2026



ASUS Store



Best Buy Q2, 2026



ASUS Store



Canada Computers Q2, 2026



ASUS Store



Retail partners Q2, 2026



ASUS Store



Best Buy MSRP5 C$2,399



About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

1 Manufacturer's data. Compared to Intel Lunar Lake up to 40% more MT performance at similar power. Actual performance may vary in real-world situations.

2 Manufacturer's data. Compared to Intel Lunar Lake up to 10% lower power consumption. Actual performance may vary in real-world situations.

3 Prices listed are manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) and are subject to change without notice. Actual prices may vary by retailer and region. Product specifications, features, and availability are also subject to change without prior notice.

4 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

5 Prices listed are manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) and are subject to change without notice. Actual prices may vary by retailer and region. Product specifications, features, and availability are also subject to change without prior notice.

