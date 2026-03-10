SS Innovations Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Strong growth in SSi Mantra installations, procedures and revenues

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SS Innovations International, Inc. (the “Company” or “SS Innovations”) (Nasdaq: SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies dedicated to making robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a global population, today announced unaudited financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025. The Company also filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2026.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Overview

  • Revenue increased 79.1% to $14.5 million from $8.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Gross margin of 43.9% compared to 48.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Gross profit rose 60.7% to $6.4 million from $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Net loss of $2.5 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • SSi Mantra surgical robotic system installations totaled 40, up 81.8% from 22 installations in the fourth quarter of 2024 and up 48.1% from 27 installations in the third quarter of 2025.

Full Year 2025 Overview

  • Revenue increased 105.7% to $42.5 million from $20.6 million in 2024.
  • Gross margin expanded to 46.0% from 40.9% in 2024.
  • Gross profit rose 131.2% to $19.5 million from $8.5 million in 2024.
  • Net loss of $12.1 million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $19.2 million, or $(0.11) per diluted share, in 2024.
  • SSi Mantra surgical robotic system installations totaled 103, up 119.1% from 47 installations in 2024.

As of December 31, 2025

  • Long-term debt of $0.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $3.2 million, excluding restricted cash.
  • SSi Mantra cumulative installed base totaled 168 across ten countries and cumulative surgeries reached 7,885, including 120 telesurgeries, 390 cardiac procedures and 121 pediatric surgeries.

CEO Commentary

Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SS Innovations, commented, “In the fourth quarter of 2025, we achieved strong growth in SSi Mantra installations, procedures and revenues, capping off a successful year for SS Innovations. Among our accomplishments in 2025, we gained significant share of the surgical robotics market in India, expanded into new global geographies, and progressed along the regulatory pathways required for entering the United States and European Union markets. We also continued to pioneer robotic telesurgery, attaining multiple new procedure milestones and unveiling cutting-edge innovations such as the Tele Surgeon Console and MantraM mobile robotic telesurgery unit. Finally, the uplisting of our shares to Nasdaq has enhanced market awareness of our growth story and expanded our audience of potential investors.”

Dr. Srivastava continued, “After quarter-end we completed a private placement of common stock, which brings us new long-term oriented institutional investors and approximately $18.6 million of gross proceeds aimed to fuel SS Innovations’ growth in 2026 and beyond. Significant insider participation in this financing reflects our strong confidence in SS Innovations’ future. We will continue to invest in enhancements to our advanced, cost-effective SSi Mantra surgical robotic system and expand our capacity to lead the vast Indian market, penetrate underserved global geographies, and prepare for our entry into the United States and European Union. We anticipate that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will complete its review of our 510(k) premarket notification for the SSi Mantra by mid-2026. We also continue along the pathway towards a European Union CE marking certification for the SSi Mantra, which we believe we can also obtain this year. In conclusion, we expect continuing strong growth in 2026 as we deploy the SSi Mantra in existing and new markets, increasing access to world-class surgical robotic care.”

Select Business Highlights in Fourth Quarter 2025

  • On November 6, 2025, the Company announced the successful completion of the first telesurgery performed with the SSi Mantra Tele Surgeon Console.
  • On December 5, 2025, the Company submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the United States Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) for the SSi Mantra surgical robotic system, covering multiple indications including general, urological, colorectal, gynecological and cardiac surgeries.

Subsequent Events

  • On January 6, 2026, the Company announced the development of five new 5-millimeter surgical instruments for clinical use across multiple specialties, including pediatric, cardiac, and head and neck surgery, among other procedures involving smaller anatomical structures.
  • On March 9, 2026, the Company announced the completion of a private placement of its common stock, generating approximately $18.6 million in gross proceeds before deducting offering expenses, to support growth initiatives. In the offering, the Company offered and sold a total of 5,774,839 shares of common stock consisting of: an aggregate of 1,300,006 shares of common stock at an average price of $4.00 per share to certain of the Company’s directors and executive officers, or a total of approximately $5.2 million; and an aggregate of 4,474,833 shares of common stock at $3.00 per share, or approximately $13.4 million cumulatively, to non-affiliate investors.

Revenue Breakdown and Summary of Installations / Surgeries

CategoryQ4 2024Q4 2025VariancePercentage
System sales$7,735,005$13,364,153$5,629,14872.8%
Instrument sales282,332844,279561,947199.0%
Warranty sales80,769316,771236,002292.2%
Lease income18,0879,280(8,807)(48.7)%
Total revenue$8,116,193$14,534,483$6,418,29079.1%
     
SSi Mantra installations22401881.8%
Cumulative installed base165168103158.5%
     
SSi Mantra surgeries6101,8281,218199.7%
Cumulative surgeries12,7597,8855,126185.8%

          1 at period end

Category20242025VariancePercentage
System sales$19,457,767$38,353,048$18,895,28197.1%
Instrument sales942,5483,183,7572,241,209237.8%
Warranty sales177,518877,033699,515394.1%
Lease income71,69570,909(786)(1.1)%
Total revenue$20,649,528$42,484,747$21,835,219105.7%
     
SSi Mantra installations4710356119.1%
SSi Mantra surgeries2,1395,0872,948137.8%
     

About SS Innovations
SS Innovations International, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSII) develops innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the global population. The Company’s product range includes its proprietary “SSi Mantra” surgical robotic system and its comprehensive suite of “SSi Mudra” surgical instruments, which support a variety of robotic surgical procedures including cardiac surgery. An American company headquartered in India, SS Innovations plans to expand the global presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions. Visit the Company’s website at ssinnovations.com or LinkedIn for more information and updates.

About the SSi Mantra
The SSi Mantra surgical robotic system is a user-friendly, modular, multi-arm system with many advanced technology features, including: 3 to 5 modular robotic arms, an open-faced ergonomic surgeon command center, a large 3D 4K monitor, a touch panel monitor for all patient related information display, a virtual real-time image of the robotic patient side arm carts, and the ability for superimposition of 3D models of diagnostic imaging. A vision cart provides the table-side team with the same magnified 3D 4K view as the surgeon to provide better safety and efficiency. The SSi Mantra utilizes over 40 different types of robotic endo-surgical instruments to support different specialties, including cardiac surgery. The SSi Mantra has been clinically validated in India in more than 100 different types of surgical procedures.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “will,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “designed,” “potential,” “forecast,” “target,” “objective,” “goal,” or the negatives of such terms or other similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or SS Innovations’ future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
The Equity Group
Kalle Ahl, CFA
T: (303) 953-9878
kahl@theequitygroup.com

Devin Sullivan, Managing Director
T: (212) 836-9608
dsullivan@theequitygroup.com

Media Contact:
RooneyPartners LLC
Kate Barrette
T: (212) 223-0561
kbarrette@rooneypartners.com


SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Audited)

  As of 
  December 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
       
ASSETS      
Current Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $3,206,406  $466,500 
Restricted cash  5,937,650   5,838,508 
Accounts receivable, net  12,398,542   4,466,047 
Inventory, net  17,064,002   10,206,898 
Prepaids and other current assets  10,194,059   6,438,338 
Total Current Assets  48,800,659   27,416,291 
         
Property, plant, and equipment, net  9,100,546   5,385,955 
Right of use asset  2,754,020   2,623,880 
Deferred tax assets, net  533,727   - 
Accounts receivable, net  8,566,654   3,299,032 
Restricted cash  458,964   318,527 
Prepaids and other non current assets  4,011,647   3,341,528 
Total Assets $74,226,217  $42,385,213 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current Liabilities        
Bank overdraft facility $11,442,948  $7,994,906 
Notes payable  -   7,450,000 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  579,169   409,518 
Accounts payable  5,127,193   2,312,382 
Deferred revenue  3,266,686   1,278,602 
Accrued expenses & other current liabilities  5,825,702   1,884,814 
Total Current Liabilities  26,241,698   21,330,222 
         
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion  2,337,697   2,349,118 
Deferred Revenue  7,139,807   5,173,953 
Other non current liabilities  288,764   74,817 
Total Liabilities $36,007,966  $28,928,110 
Commitments and contingencies        
Stockholders’ equity:        
         
Preferred stock, authorized 5,000,000 shares of Series A, Non-Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 1,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024  1   1 
Common stock, 250,000,000 shares authorized, $0.0001 par value, 194,165,141 shares and 171,579,284 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 respectively  19,416   17,157 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  (2,022,660)  (749,625)
Additional paid in capital  95,111,511   56,952,200 
Capital reserve  899,917   899,917 
Accumulated deficit  (55,789,934)  (43,662,547)
Total stockholders’ equity  38,218,251   13,457,103 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $74,226,217  $42,385,213 


SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Audited)

  For the three
 months ended
December 31,
2025		  For the three
months ended
December 31,
2024
      
REVENUES     
System sales  13,364,153   7,735,005 
Instruments sale  844,279   282,332 
Warranty sale  316,771   80,769 
Lease income  9,280   18,087 
Total revenue $14,534,483  $8,116,193 
Cost of revenue  (8,157,430)  (4,147,202)
        
GROSS PROFIT  6,377,053   3,968,991 
        
OPERATING EXPENSES:       
Research & development expense  1,390,826   761,937 
Stock compensation expense  2,023,433   2,338,887 
Depreciation and amortization expense  309,491   145,926 
Selling, general and administrative expense  3,388,300   2,560,927 
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES  7,112,050   5,807,677 
        
Loss from operations  (734,997)  (1,838,686)
        
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):       
Interest Expense  (335,296)  (292,954)
Interest and other income, net  364,566   208,249 
TOTAL INCOME / (EXPENSE), NET  29,270   (84,705)
        
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES  (705,727)  (1,923,391)
Income tax expense  1,765,653   - 
NET LOSS $(2,471,380) $(1,923,391)
        
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS       
        
NET LOSS $(2,471,380) $(1,923,391)
        
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)       
Foreign currency translation loss  (685,735)  (385,368)
Retirement Benefit (net of tax)  (48,444)  (24,086)
RECLASSIFICATION ADJUSTMENTS:       
Retirement Benefit (net of tax)  1,433   - 
Income tax effects relating to retirement benefit  14,912   - 
TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS  (717,834)  (409,454)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $(3,189,214) $(2,332,845)


SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Audited)

  For The Year Ended 
  December 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
       
REVENUES      
System sales 38,353,048  19,457,767 
Instruments sale  3,183,757   942,548 
Warranty sale  877,033   177,518 
Lease income  70,909   71,695 
Total revenue $42,484,747  $20,649,528 
Cost of revenue  (22,940,492)  (12,197,162)
         
GROSS PROFIT  19,544,255   8,452,366 
         
OPERATING EXPENSES:        
Research & development expense  3,685,840   2,491,771 
Stock compensation expense  8,128,103   14,342,784 
Depreciation and amortization expense  1,075,907   436,005 
Selling, general and administrative expense  14,848,439   10,157,768 
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES  27,738,289   27,428,328 
         
Loss from operations  (8,194,034)  (18,975,962)
         
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):        
Interest Expense  (1,108,637)  (973,235)
Interest and other income, net  1,141,724   798,000 
TOTAL INCOME / (EXPENSE), NET  33,087   (175,235)
         
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES  (8,160,947)  (19,151,197)
Income tax expense  3,966,440   - 
NET LOSS $(12,127,387) $(19,151,197)
         
Net loss per share - basic and diluted $(0.06) $(0.11)
Weighted average - basic shares  190,009,159   170,847,444 
Weighted average - diluted shares  198,699,461   181,203,673 
         
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS        
         
NET LOSS $(12,127,387) $(19,151,197)
         
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):        
Foreign currency translation loss  (1,225,696)  (539,900)
Retirement Benefit  (68,809)  (14,226)
RECLASSIFICATION ADJUSTMENTS:        
Retirement Benefit  1,433   - 
Income tax effects relating to retirement benefit  20,037   - 
TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS  (1,273,035)  (554,126)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $(13,400,422) $(19,705,323)


SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Audited)

  For the Year Ended 
  December 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
Cash flows from operating activities:      
       
Net loss $(12,127,387) $(19,151,197)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  1,075,907   436,005 
Operating lease expense  827,521   753,449 
Interest Expense  271,633   317,234 
Interest and other income, net  (625,883)  (418,426)
Property, plant and equipment written off  -   48,456 
Provision for credit loss reserve, net  324,345   955,762 
Deferred income tax benefit  (512,865)  - 
Stock compensation expense  8,128,103   14,342,784 
Provision for slow moving inventory  (110,332)  - 
         
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable, net  (13,037,284)  (4,890,032)
Inventory, net  (8,070,786)  (7,691,518)
Deferred revenue  3,953,938   5,357,075 
Prepaids and other assets  (5,101,794)  (1,411,621)
Accounts payable  2,877,810   1,410,830 
Income taxes payable, net  4,214,339   - 
Accrued expenses & other liabilities  161,914   1,144,037 
Operating lease payment  (792,166)  (705,868)
Net cash used in operating activities  (18,542,987)  (9,503,030)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchase of property, plant and equipment  (3,659,058)  (661,479)
Net cash used in investing activities  (3,659,058)  (661,479)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from bank overdraft facility (net)  3,448,042   1,975,980 
Proceeds from issuance of promissory notes to principal shareholder  -   3,000,000 
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes to principal shareholder  28,000,000   3,000,000 
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes to other investors  -   1,450,000 
Repayment of convertible notes to principal shareholder, including interest  (4,212,637)  - 
Repayment of convertible notes to other investors, including interest  (1,068,849)  - 
Net cash provided by financing activities  26,166,556   9,425,980 
         
Net change in cash  3,964,511   (738,529)
Effect of exchange rate on cash  (985,026)  274,219 
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year  6,623,535   7,087,845 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year $9,603,020  $6,623,535 



