University of Michigan – Ann Arbor Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Tiffany Sudijono a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Tiffany Sudijono, a sophomore, studies cognitive science and information science at University of Michigan – Ann Arbor. She has led the development of an AI driven Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) that uses adaptive simulations and personalized feedback to improve global clinical training efficiency for medical residents. She also designed and evaluated multiple digital health interventions—spanning perinatal emotion regulation, smoking cessation, and bipolar disorder care—while conducting large scale systematic reviews and mentoring graduate teams in data analysis.

“Tiffany is a forward thinker and is already finding ways to improve medicine through technology. I’m proud we could be part of her journey," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

