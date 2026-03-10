Firefighting Aircraft Market to Hit USD 17.48 Billion by 2035; Increasing Number of Wildfires to Augment Growth Globally – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefighting Aircraft Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Firefighting Aircraft Market size was valued at USD 8.70 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 17.48 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.24% during 2026–2035. The Firefighting Aircraft Market is witnessing a steady growth rate owing to the rise in the number and ferocity of wildfires, owing to climate change, drought, and a general rise in global temperatures.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 8.70 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 17.48 Billion

CAGR: 7.24% during 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





Get a Sample Report of Firefighting Aircraft Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9772

The U.S. Firefighting Aircraft Market size was valued at USD 2.69 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.21 Billion in 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.58% from 2026 to 2035. The growth is driven by factors, such as a rise in the number of wildfire cases, a rise in government spending on firefighting aircraft, modernization of aging aircraft, and the use of advanced surveillance systems, among others.

Rising Wildfire Incidents and Government Investments Augment Market Expansion Globally

The increasing frequency of wildfires in areas like North America, Europe, and Australia, which has been linked to drought conditions and climate change, is the main reason propelling the firefighting aircraft industry. To improve the effectiveness of fire response measures, the government is making large investments in contemporary technologies. The industry is also being driven by technological advancements in navigation systems and aircraft payload capacity. The market is also being driven by the increasing number of public-private partnerships to address wildfire response measures and the modernization of outdated fire response aircraft.

High Acquisition and Operational Costs May Impede Market Expansion Globally

There are several issues facing the firefighting aircraft market that could prevent it from expanding in the future. The first is the expense of acquiring specialist aircraft, including amphibious firefighting aircraft and huge air tankers, which could be a barrier, particularly for smaller nations and areas in the case of emerging nations. Second, the total cost of operation is increased by extremely high operational expenses like fuel, maintenance, pilot training, and modification. Thirdly, the operation of firefighting aircraft is limited by aviation safety and environmental concerns, and there is a lack of skilled pilots and technical personnel.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

Textron Inc. (Bell Helicopter)

Airbus SE

Boeing Company

Leonardo S.p.A.

Viking Air Ltd.

ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.

Beriev Aircraft Company

Conair Group Inc.

Coulson Aviation

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc.

Erickson Incorporated

Aero-Flite, Inc.

10 Tanker Air Carrier, LLC

Neptune Aviation Services, Inc.

Air Tractor Inc.

Dauntless Air, Inc.

HeliQwest Aviation

Kaman Corporation

Segmentation Analysis:

By Aircraft Type

Fixed Wing Aircraft (Air Tankers) lead the aircraft type segment in the market, holding a share of approximately 54%, owing to their high payload capacity and effectiveness in covering larger areas of wildfires. Amphibious Aircraft/Scoopers is the fastest-growing type of aircraft due to their ability to refill on any water body and take off again without needing to go back to an air base.

By Payload Capacity

In 2025, More than 10,000 Liters dominated with 47% share due to its primary use in tackling massive and widely spreading forest fires. The 5,000–10,000 liters segment is the fastest-growing, supported by increasing demand for medium-capacity aircraft that provide better maneuverability and flexibility in diverse terrains.

By Application

Fire Suppression (Water/Retardant Dropping) holds a significant market share of around 62% in the application segment, as it is mainly used to directly combat and extinguish wildfires by dropping water or chemical retardants. Surveillance & Fire Mapping is the fastest-growing segment, driven by the increasing trend of incorporating sophisticated imaging systems, thermal sensors, and real-time monitoring systems.

By End-User

Government & Forestry Agencies lead the end user segment in terms of market share, which is around 59% as they have their own fleet of aircraft for firefighting or hire aircraft for their wildfire management and disaster response activities. Private Aerial Firefighting Operators are the fastest-growing segment, which is attributed to the increasing trend of firefighting service outsourcing by governments and forestry departments.

Need Any Customization Research on Firefighting Aircraft Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/9772

Firefighting Aircraft Market Segmentation

By Aircraft Type:

Fixed-Wing Aircraft (Air Tankers)

Helicopters

Amphibious Aircraft / Scoopers

By Payload Capacity:

Less than 5,000 Liters

5,000–10,000 Liters

More than 10,000 Liters

By Application:

Fire Suppression (Water/Retardant Dropping)

Surveillance & Fire Mapping

Rescue & Logistics Support

By End User:

Government & Forestry Agencies

Military & Defense Authorities

Private Aerial Firefighting Operators

Regional Insights:

North America holds the highest position in the global Firefighting Aircraft Market in terms of total market share, which amounts to 39.2%. This strong position of the North American region in the global Firefighting Aircraft Market can be attributed to the high number of wildfires, especially in the U.S. and Canada, which require high levels of aerial support for their suppression.

Asia-Pacific Firefighting Aircraft Market has been identified as the fastest-growing market, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 14.82% from 2026 to 2035 due to a rise in the number of wildfires in countries such as Australia, China, and India, and there has been a rise in investments by the government in the field of disaster management and firefighting aircraft.

Recent Developments:

In June 2024 , Lockheed Martin supported aerial firefighting operations by providing advanced mission systems and surveillance technologies that enhance wildfire detection, monitoring, and response capabilities for government agencies.

, Lockheed Martin supported aerial firefighting operations by providing advanced mission systems and surveillance technologies that enhance wildfire detection, monitoring, and response capabilities for government agencies. In March 2024, De Havilland announced progress in the development of the DHC-515 Firefighter, an advanced amphibious aircraft designed to enhance global aerial firefighting capacity with improved water-scooping and fire suppression capabilities.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

FLEET ADOPTION & DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you understand the percentage of wildfire response operations utilizing aerial firefighting aircraft, growth in government investment for fleet modernization, and annual procurement and retrofit trends.

– helps you understand the percentage of wildfire response operations utilizing aerial firefighting aircraft, growth in government investment for fleet modernization, and annual procurement and retrofit trends. AIRCRAFT TECHNOLOGY & CAPACITY TRENDS – helps you evaluate the share of fixed-wing air tankers, helicopters, and amphibious scoopers in firefighting fleets, along with adoption of advanced navigation, thermal imaging, and fire-mapping systems.

– helps you evaluate the share of fixed-wing air tankers, helicopters, and amphibious scoopers in firefighting fleets, along with adoption of advanced navigation, thermal imaging, and fire-mapping systems. HIGH-CAPACITY AIRCRAFT ADOPTION ANALYSIS – helps you identify the increasing deployment of large firefighting aircraft with payload capacities exceeding 10,000 liters for improved wildfire suppression efficiency.

– helps you identify the increasing deployment of large firefighting aircraft with payload capacities exceeding 10,000 liters for improved wildfire suppression efficiency. OPERATIONAL & COST STATISTICS – helps you analyze average operational costs of air tankers and firefighting helicopters, contractor participation rates, and operational turnaround times during wildfire missions.

– helps you analyze average operational costs of air tankers and firefighting helicopters, contractor participation rates, and operational turnaround times during wildfire missions. REGIONAL & ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT INSIGHTS – helps you assess regional wildfire trends, the growth of wildfire-affected land areas, and government funding allocations for aerial firefighting and wildfire prevention programs.

Firefighting Aircraft Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 8.70 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 17.48 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.24% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Purchase Single User PDF of Firefighting Aircraft Market Report (20% Discount): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9772

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Firefighting Aircraft Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Aircraft Type

6. Firefighting Aircraft Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Payload Capacity

7. Firefighting Aircraft Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Application

8. Firefighting Aircraft Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End User

9. Firefighting Aircraft Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Analyst Recommendations

12. Assumptions

13. Disclaimer

14. Appendix

Access Complete Report Details of Firefighting Aircraft Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/firefighting-aircraft-market-9772

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.