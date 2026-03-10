Luis J. Cordero is a David Malcolm Fall 2025 Scholarship Awardee

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luis J. Cordero learned formative lessons growing up as a caregiver for his mother, who lived with schizophrenia and younger-onset dementia, and providing daily support for his grandmother due to her chronic illnesses. That led this first-generation, low-income, queer Latinx student to develop an early interest in public health with a goal of transforming geriatric and dementia care, especially in nursing homes.

Cordero’s dedication included studying aging and dementia care in 10 countries, and volunteering in nursing homes, sometimes serving as a patient advocate. From someone who did not understand epidemiology and systems-level care, he has become a change agent in waiting.

“Luis has the very real potential to make a significant impact and I am delighted to be able to help him along the path,” said David Malcom. “Aging and dementia care are increasingly critical as our population ages and his vision is inspiring.”

Since 2021, David Malcolm , a San Diego-based real estate expert and philanthropist, has supported students’ education through this scholarship program. Awardees overcame obstacles in their lives and seek support to continue their higher education. They submitted compelling essays about their goals and how they hope to make the world a better place and inspire others.

Cordero is pursuing a Master of Public Health degree at Rutgers University, focused on population aging and clinical epidemiology, while working part-time. He also works with a Geriatric Workforce Enhancement Program, training healthcare professionals to serve older adults.

“My goal is to turn lived experience into leadership, hardship into healing, and education into community impact,” he concluded.

About David Malcolm

David Malcolm is a San Diego-based community leader , entrepreneur, and real estate expert. Having a long and successful career in real estate, he knows the importance of giving back. Among his various philanthropic endeavors, Malcolm is most passionate about educational opportunities, as well as helping homeless people get their lives back on track. He and his wife, Annie, also support a number of San Diego nonprofits.

