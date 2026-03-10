Elrexfio (Pfizer: epcoritamab) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elrexfio Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Elrexfio market is poised for significant growth, driven by limitations of conventional chemotherapy, advancements in monoclonal antibody science, and an increase in oncology drug approvals. This market expansion is further bolstered by the rising incidence of lymphoma and improved cancer diagnostics.

In the forecast period, factors such as the increasing adoption of immunotherapies, precision oncology, and the expanding indications for Elrexfio will propel market growth. Notable trends include the growing use of bispecific antibodies, expanded immuno-oncology therapies, targeted cancer treatments, and T-cell engaging therapies.

The rising prevalence of multiple myeloma, a type of cancer developing in plasma cells, is anticipated to drive the growth of Elrexfio. The disease's increasing incidence is linked to factors like an aging population, advancements in diagnostics, and improved healthcare access. Elrexfio, a monoclonal antibody specifically targeting the BCMA protein on myeloma cells, effectively stimulates the immune system to destroy these cells. With projections in the UK indicating a rise in new myeloma cases from 6,800 between 2023-2025 to around 8,300 by 2038-2040, the demand for Elrexfio is expected to rise correspondingly.

Healthcare expenditures are also on an upward trajectory, which will positively impact the Elrexfio market. With the demand for ongoing treatments for chronic diseases on the rise, higher healthcare spending facilitates greater investments in advanced oncology therapies, such as Elrexfio. Statistics Netherlands highlighted a significant increase in healthcare spending, noting that the country spent approximately $130.7 billion in 2024, an 8.1% increase from 2023, further fueling the Elrexfio market expansion.

A key trend is the development of advanced therapies like BCMA-targeted treatments to improve outcomes for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Pfizer Inc. has made a significant breakthrough with the FDA approval for elranatamab-bcmm (Elrexfio), a bispecific T-cell engager therapy, targeting BCMA on multiple myeloma cells, enhancing the immune system's ability to combat multiple myeloma.

North America was the largest region in the Elrexfio market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The market covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with key countries including Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, and Canada.

Tariffs have been influencing the Elrexfio market by raising costs related to biologic drug manufacturing inputs and specialized logistics. This has notably impacted hospitals in North America and Europe. However, tariffs are driving pharmaceutical companies to localize biologics production, strengthening regional manufacturing ecosystems.

The Elrexfio market research report provides comprehensive insights, including statistics on market size, regional shares, and competitive landscapes. This report serves as an essential resource for understanding the current and future scenarios of the Elrexfio industry.

Elrexfio, known chemically as epcoritamab, is designed to treat relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies like non-Hodgkin lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Epcoritamab achieves this by engaging CD3 on T-cells and CD20 on B-cells, effectively targeting and eliminating cancerous B-cells.

Elrexfio is distributed through hospital, retail, and online pharmacies, with its use spanning hospitals, specialty clinics, and research institutions. The market consists of sales of combination therapies, encompassing the value of goods sold by manufacturers, including related services.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Indication: Multiple Myeloma, Other Hematologic Cancers; Distribution Channels: Hospital, Retail, Online Pharmacies; End Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutions.

