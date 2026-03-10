Elonva (Merck & Co) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elonva Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The historic growth in the Elonva market is due to increasing infertility prevalence, the clinical success of assisted reproduction, the expansion of fertility clinics, adoption of hormonal stimulation therapies, and improved reproductive awareness.

For the forecast period, growth is expected to be driven by delayed parenthood trends, rising demand for IVF cycles, technological advances in fertility drugs, enhanced healthcare access in emerging markets, and favorable reimbursement expansions. Notable trends include single injection ovarian stimulation protocols, increasing IVF procedure volumes, patient-friendly fertility treatments, enhanced controlled ovarian response outcomes, and growth in long-acting gonadotropins.

The rising prevalence of ovarian disorders is anticipated to drive growth in the Elonva market. Disorders result from hormonal imbalances, genetic mutations, conditions like PCOS, and environmental and lifestyle factors. Elonva stimulates ovarian follicle production, increasing pregnancy success chances in women with fertility issues. In 2024, the American Cancer Society reported 19,680 new ovarian cancer cases and 12,740 deaths in the US, underscoring the necessity for Elonva.

The increasing infertility rate also fuels market expansion. Factors such as delayed childbearing, lifestyle changes, environmental toxins, and conditions like obesity and diabetes contribute to this trend. Elonva aids infertility treatment with a single injection that promotes multiple follicle production, enhancing pregnancy success for women using assisted reproductive technologies like IVF. In April 2023, WHO reported that 17.5% of the global adult population faces infertility, highlighting the growing demand for solutions like Elonva.

A significant trend is obtaining regulatory approvals for expanded patient access to assisted reproductive technologies. In January 2023, Merck & Co., Inc. received European Commission approval for Elonva, indicated for controlled ovarian stimulation in ART, streamlining access throughout the EU. Elonva replaces seven daily FSH injections with a single injection, reducing treatment burdens significantly for women seeking pregnancy.

Merck & Co. Inc. is a major player, and North America leads the Elonva market, with Asia-Pacific projected as the fastest-growing region. The market spans Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada.

Tariffs have impacted the market by increasing costs on biologically derived ingredients and cold chain packaging, notably affecting European and Asia Pacific fertility treatment segments. While challenging, tariffs have driven local manufacturing investments and regional supply chain optimization, supporting long-term resilience in fertility drug supply.

The Elonva market consists of sales of corifollitropin alfa injectable formulations and hormonal combination treatments. Market value is defined by enterprise revenues from selling goods and services within specified geographies, focusing on consumption values generated within these areas.

Elonva is used in IVF and other reproductive therapies, requiring only a single injection for ovarian stimulation, reducing daily hormone injections. Clinical indications include IVF, hypogonadotropic hypogonadism in males, and OHSS management. Distribution occurs through hospitals, retail, and online pharmacies, serving fertility clinics, hospitals, research institutes, and other healthcare settings.

Report Scope:

Clinical Indication (IVF, Hypogonadotropic Hypogonadism, OHSS Management)

Distribution Channel (Hospital, Retail, Online Pharmacies)

End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Research Institutes).

Countries: Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Historical data (five years) and forecasts (ten years).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Elonva Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Elonva Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis



3. Elonva Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Elonva Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends



5. Elonva Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Fertility Clinics

5.2 Hospitals

5.3 Reproductive Health Centers

5.4 Specialty IVF Centers

5.5 Research Institutes



6. Elonva Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Elonva Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Elonva PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Elonva Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Elonva Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Elonva Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Elonva Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Elonva Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Elonva Market, Segmentation by Clinical Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.2. Global Elonva Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.3. Global Elonva Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

