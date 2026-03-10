Daptacel (Sanofi) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Daptacel Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Daptacel market, known for its pivotal role in preventing diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis in children under seven, is experiencing significant growth. Historically, this expansion attributed to established childhood vaccination schedules and mandates aimed at curbing outbreaks. Key factors now driving market growth include advancements in pediatric healthcare, enhanced disease surveillance, and improved vaccine delivery infrastructure.

Forecasted trends point to a stronger emphasis on pediatric immunization programs, boosted parental awareness, and the expansion of combination vaccines. Government support continues to bolster early-life immunization efforts worldwide.

One of the critical drivers of the Daptacel market is the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, fueled by factors like globalization, climate change, and antibiotic resistance. Daptacel plays a crucial role in reducing the incidence of these diseases by providing immunity, as evidenced by the UK Health Security Agency's report on diphtheria cases in 2023.

The increase in global travel is another substantial factor supporting market growth. With international travel becoming more frequent due to advances in transportation and globalization, Daptacel's importance for travelers has risen. It provides vital protection against diseases that could be spread across borders, aligning with recent Eurostat data reporting increased international guest nights.

In addition to market drivers, notable developments include Amundi SA's acquisition of Sanofi SA shares in November 2024. This move aims to strengthen Amundi's asset management position and pursue responsible investment, reflecting investor confidence in Sanofi's vaccine offerings, including Daptacel.

North America currently leads the Daptacel market, with significant activity noted across regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and others. The market also faces challenges from international tariffs, which impact costs and supply chains. However, these have prompted localized packaging and distribution strategies, ensuring sustained vaccine availability.

The Daptacel market is categorized by technology types such as conjugate, live, recombinant, inactivated, and toxoid vaccines. It serves various indications and is distributed through hospital, retail, and online pharmacies, catering to segments including hospitals and clinics.

Assessment of the Daptacel market highlights the sales of single-dose and multi-dose vials, measured in 'factory gate' values, covering sales to other entities or end consumers. Market revenues reflect value gained through sales, grants, or donations, focusing on revenue generated within specified geographies.

The comprehensive Daptacel market research report offers insights into global market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, and market segmentation, equipping stakeholders with the necessary information to thrive in this evolving market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Daptacel Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Daptacel Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Daptacel Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Daptacel Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1. Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2. Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.3. Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4. Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.5. Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1. Strengthening Pediatric Immunization Programs

4.2.2. Rising Coverage of Routine Childhood Vaccines

4.2.3. Improved Awareness of Pertussis Prevention

4.2.4. Expansion of Combination Vaccines

4.2.5. Government Support for Early Life Immunization



5. Daptacel Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1. Hospitals

5.2. Pediatric Clinics

5.3. Vaccination Centers

5.4. Public Health Clinics

5.5. Primary Care Centers



6. Daptacel Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Daptacel Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Daptacel PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Daptacel Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Daptacel Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Daptacel Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Daptacel Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Daptacel Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Daptacel Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Inactivated, Toxoid

9.2. Global Daptacel Market, Segmentation by Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus

9.3. Global Daptacel Market, Segmentation by Age Group, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Pediatric, Adult

9.4. Global Daptacel Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies

9.5. Global Daptacel Market, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospitals, Clinics



10. Daptacel Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Daptacel Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Daptacel Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

