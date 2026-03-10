Imprivata Introduces Agentic Identity Management to Secure and Govern AI Agents in Healthcare

WALTHAM, Mass., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIMSS 2026, Las Vegas (booth #2453) -- Imprivata, a leading provider of access management solutions for healthcare and other mission-critical industries, today introduced Agentic Identity Management, new platform capabilities designed to secure and govern AI agents across healthcare environments.

As health systems increasingly adopt agentic AI to support clinicians and automate administrative and operational workflows, organizations face a growing challenge: ensuring AI agents can securely access clinical systems while maintaining the strict governance, compliance, and safety requirements unique to healthcare.

Imprivata is uniquely positioned to solve this challenge through decades of experience securing healthcare identities and workflows across thousands of hospitals and healthcare delivery organizations globally. Imprivata is now extending its trusted healthcare access management platform to securely integrate AI agents across both modern and legacy healthcare systems, enabling organizations to safely unlock the productivity benefits of AI without disrupting existing infrastructure.

“Healthcare is entering the era of agentic AI, where software can take on tasks that help care providers manage growing workloads and allow organizations to deliver better patient care,” said Fran Rosch, CEO of Imprivata. “Imprivata enables these agents to operate productively across clinical and operational systems while ensuring that every action is secure, governed, and compliant with healthcare regulations.”

Enabling AI productivity while keeping clinicians in control

AI agents are increasingly being deployed to assist clinicians with tasks such as clinical documentation, patient triage, care coordination, and prescription workflows. These technologies have the potential to dramatically reduce administrative burden and improve patient outcomes by allowing clinicians to focus on care rather than manual processes. However, as AI systems begin to perform more complex and regulated healthcare tasks, organizations must ensure that clinicians remain appropriately in the loop and that agent activity is governed with the same identity and access controls applied to human users.

Imprivata Agentic Identity Management treats AI agents as managed identities within the organization’s identity and security framework. By authenticating agents, enforcing least-privilege access, and monitoring activity in real time, Imprivata enables healthcare organizations to safely deploy AI agents that enhance clinician productivity while maintaining oversight and accountability.

Because Imprivata already secures access across a wide range of healthcare environments, the platform can immediately broker secure access for AI agents across EHRs, clinical systems, and legacy infrastructure with which many other access management and identity security solutions cannot easily integrate. This allows health systems to adopt AI agents faster while ensuring access is tightly controlled.

Addressing healthcare’s unique AI security risks

Healthcare environments present uniquely complex governance challenges for AI adoption, including strict regulatory requirements, patient safety concerns, and the need for continuous system availability. Recent research has demonstrated how AI systems can be manipulated through prompt injection attacks, potentially leading to harmful outputs or unauthorized actions. Without proper governance, AI agents could inadvertently introduce serious risks, including:

Patient safety risks from corrupted or manipulated clinical data

Operational disruption caused by runaway automation across scheduling, pharmacy, or lab systems

Financial fraud or exposure of protected health information (PHI)



Imprivata Agentic Identity Management extends the company’s established identity security model to AI-driven systems, enabling organizations to deploy agents safely while maintaining visibility and control over how those agents interact with critical infrastructure. With Agentic Identity Management, organizations can:

Provision AI agents as managed identities with defined roles and access permissions

Broker secure connections using short-lived tokens that protect credentials

Maintain a registry of authorized agents and discover unmanaged agents

Monitor and audit agent activity across systems

Revoke or limit agent access in real time when necessary

Enforce least-privilege access across both modern and legacy healthcare systems

By applying Zero Trust principles, privileged access controls, and continuous monitoring to AI agents, Imprivata helps healthcare organizations accelerate AI adoption while protecting patient safety, system integrity, and regulatory compliance.

“Our goal is to help healthcare organizations unlock the productivity benefits of AI without introducing new risk,” said Rosch. “By governing AI agents the same way we govern human identities—and by keeping clinicians in the loop—we enable organizations to confidently deploy AI across the healthcare enterprise.”

