Green Truck Summit evolves into Future Truck Summit presented by NTEA and NAFA for Work Truck Week 2027

INDIANAPOLIS, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Truck Summit, the commercial vehicle technology conference that kicks off Work Truck Week®, is growing and will become Future Truck Summit in 2027. NTEA – The Work Truck Association is collaborating with NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA) to develop an expanded curriculum focused on the fuels, software, hardware and on-vehicle technology that is rapidly evolving and driving improvements in commercial vehicle efficiency, safety and durability. Emily Korns, NTEA Board member, chair of NTEA’s Education Committee and president of J&J Truck Bodies and Trailers, announced the changes today at Green Truck Summit.

NTEA produces Work Truck Week, which is held annually at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. More Than a Trade Show®, it encompasses Green Truck Summit, The Work Truck Show®, NTEA Annual Meeting, Work Truck Week Ride & Drive, educational program and more. Work Truck Week 2026 runs March 10–13, 2026.

Since its 2009 debut as a daylong event focused on hybrid vehicles and alternative fuels, Green Truck Summit has evolved to cover any technology that may impact the commercial vehicle industry’s drive toward increasing vehicle sustainability, productivity and efficiency. This year’s Summit added sessions on leveraging data, connected vehicles and artificial intelligence (AI). As Future Truck Summit, the event will place increased emphasis on vehicle-specific technology like sensors, ADAS, lightweighting, advanced composites and power management.

“As we evolve the content, we are also evolving the name to reflect that the Summit has become about much more than alternative fuels,” says Steve Carey, NTEA president & CEO. “Future Truck Summit will provide attendees with fresh perspectives and insights into rapidly changing vehicle technology, hardware and fuel types so they can successfully position their businesses to capitalize on the opportunities that will be presented over the next five years and beyond.”

Future Truck Summit will continue to be held at JW Marriott Indianapolis on the Tuesday of Work Truck Week, the day before The Work Truck Show exhibit hall opens. It will maintain the format of a keynote address and general sessions in the morning followed by lunch and a choice of breakouts in the afternoon. The number of afternoon breakout sessions is expected to increase dramatically as both associations bring their respective expertise to session development.

“The collaboration between NAFA and NTEA will result in an unmatched educational program for anyone involved in the work truck industry,” says Bill Schankel, CEO of NAFA. “Combining our fleet knowledge and experience with NTEA’s deep connections to the manufacturer and upfitter segments of the industry will enable us to create sessions that deliver cutting-edge technical information, real-world applications and actionable steps for fleet managers, upfitters, truck dealers and other commercial vehicle industry professionals.”

Future Truck Summit debuts March 9, 2027. Registration opens this fall.

For more information about Work Truck Week, visit worktruckweek.com. Contact NTEA at info@ntea.com or 248-489-7090. For more information about NAFA, visit www.nafa.org, and communicate with NAFA on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

About Work Truck Week

Work Truck Week provides fleet operators, distributors and upfitters, transportation managers and other commercial vehicle professionals with unmatched opportunities to explore the latest work trucks, chassis, truck bodies, and industry innovations; learn about vehicle regulations and vocational truck solutions; and connect with the people and companies they need to succeed. This commercial vehicle show in 2026 is the best place to see what’s new, network and prepare for the future. Join the conversation in social media with hashtags #WTW26, #WorkTruckWeek, and #GreenTruckSummit.

About NTEA

Established in 1964, NTEA – The Work Truck Association, a 501(c)(6) organization, represents more than 2,100 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial vehicles, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to NTEA. The Association provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces Work Truck Week, Green Truck Summit, Commercial Vehicle Upfitting Summit and Executive Leadership Summit. The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

About NAFA Fleet Management Association

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the membership organization for professionals who manage the mobility requirements of vehicle fleets that include commercial, public safety, trucks, and buses of all types and sizes, and a wide range of military and off-road equipment for corporations, governments, universities, utility fleets, and law enforcement in North America and across the globe. NAFA is dedicated to creating efficient, sustainable, and safe fleets, ensuring that its members are equipped with the tools, knowledge, and support to drive excellence in fleet operations. NAFA’s members are responsible for the specification, acquisition, maintenance, repair, fueling, risk management, and remarketing of more than 4.8 million vehicles that drive an estimated 84 billion miles each year. NAFA’s members control assets and services well above $122 billion each year.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/116bacf2-0c11-4150-8803-50d807ee7dd8