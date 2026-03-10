isolved Named 2026 Lighthouse Tech Award Finalist for Best Talent Intelligence Solution

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- isolved®, a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions that help organizations recruit, retain and elevate their workforce, announced it earned a spot as a 2026 Lighthouse Technology Awards finalist in the Talent Analytics category for Best Talent Intelligence Solution. The award recognizes isolved’s unified talent intelligence approach and the way it helps customers and partners, known as People Heroes, make smarter workforce decisions.

The Lighthouse Technology Awards recognize solutions that drive measurable impact across today’s workforce. Judges recognized isolved for bringing talent acquisition, onboarding, learning and analytics together within a single HCM platform. This approach reduces reliance on disconnected systems and helps small business and mid-market HR teams work with greater visibility across hiring and development.

isolved earned finalist recognition in part for its Applicant Tracking System (ATS), isolved Attract & Hire. The ATS helps People Heroes attract and engage candidates through built-in job distribution, automated screening and AI-powered matching to support stronger hiring decisions.

“isolved offers a unified HCM platform where candidate data carries through onboarding and into learning without re-entry. This matters for mid-market HR teams juggling multiple systems and losing new hires in the handoff between recruiting and day-one readiness,” said the Lighthouse Research & Advisory Awards Judging Panel.

The recognition comes at a key time for hiring teams. According to isolved’s sixth-annual HR trends report, HR’s New Balancing Act: 7 Trends to Watch in 2026, 62% of HR leaders believe there is a talent crisis in their industry. Most say outdated hiring practices drive the problem. As organizations move from speed-focused recruiting to hiring that improves retention and performance, connected talent data plays a bigger role.





Through isolved People Cloud™, organizations gain visibility across the employee lifecycle, from sourcing and hiring to development and retention. Built-in talent intelligence tools provide actionable insights that help HR leaders reduce time-to-hire, improve quality of hire and strengthen new hire readiness without adding administrative work.

Unlike fragmented point solutions, isolved ensures that data flows seamlessly across recruiting, onboarding, payroll, benefits, learning and performance. This continuity enables HR teams to identify trends faster, align hiring strategies with business goals and create more connected employee experiences starting with the application process.

“At isolved, we don’t think hiring insights should disappear once someone is hired,” said Heidi Barnett, President of Talent Acquisition at isolved. “The things you learn about a candidate during the hiring process should help teams onboard them, support them and help them grow. Our goal is to give People Heroes the tools that make hiring easier and give them the confidence that they’re setting new employees up for success from day one.”

For more information about isolved and its unified talent intelligence solutions, visit www.isolvedhcm.com.

About isolved®

isolved is a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions that combines modern technology with expert services and support. Purpose-built for People Heroes™, isolved gives HR, payroll and benefits leaders the tools and insights to streamline operations and deliver employee experiences that matter. isolved People Cloud™ is a unified, modular platform with built-in artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics that connects HR, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management within a single platform. Built on a legacy of 40 years in the market, isolved is trusted by more than 200,000 employers and used by 9 million U.S. employees, representing about one in 20 American workers. Visit www.isolvedhcm.com.

Media Contact

Christine Allen, Director of Communications

media@isolvedhcm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bac437a6-c0eb-4cce-a421-7800515f6623