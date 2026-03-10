Spark Biomedical Launches Pivotal Phase II LUNA Trial for Heavy Menstrual Bleeding

Dallas, TX, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spark Biomedical, Inc. , a leader in wearable neurostimulation, today announced the launch of the pivotal Phase II LUNA Trial, a prospective, randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled, decentralized clinical trial evaluating transcutaneous auricular neurostimulation (tAN) for the reduction of heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB).

The trial will enroll 80 participants across the United States, including adolescents aged 14–21 and adults aged 22–45 with a history of heavy menstrual bleeding of no known structural cause. Recruited participants will include individuals from hospitals affiliated with Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), the University of Michigan, and Yale University, among others.

The trial includes two baseline menstrual cycles with no neurostimulation treatment, followed by three consecutive treatment cycles, for a total trial duration of approximately five months. During the treatment phase, participants will self-administer one 2-hour session of either active or sham stimulation daily during menstruation.

“The launch of the LUNA Trial marks an important milestone in advancing women’s health and the field of bioelectronic medicine,” said Navid Khodaparast, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Science Officer at Spark Biomedical and Principal Investigator of the LUNA Trial. “Heavy menstrual bleeding is not only one of the most common reasons women seek gynecologic care, but it is also a major contributor to iron-deficiency anemia globally. Through this pivotal trial, we aim to generate the clinical evidence needed to support regulatory pathways and ultimately make this non-pharmaceutical, wearable therapy accessible to more women who currently have limited treatment options.”

The primary efficacy endpoint is a significantly greater proportion of participants achieving a clinically meaningful reduction in menstrual blood loss from baseline in the active stimulation group compared to the sham group. Secondary assessments include changes in menstrual cramp pain, overall symptom burden, and quality of life.

Heavy menstrual bleeding remains one of the most common reasons for gynecologic consultation and is frequently normalized despite its impact on daily functioning, school attendance, work productivity, and overall quality of life. The LUNA trial is designed to generate robust clinical data evaluating the role of wearable neurostimulation in addressing this condition.

"I am excited to launch the LUNA Trial at OHSU, which will help determine whether a wearable neurostimulation device can help with heavy periods,” said Maureen Katherine Baldwin, M.D., M.P.H., Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the School of Medicine. “I'm particularly excited that we are going to be including a wide range of ages, including teens as young as 14 years old, and that participants can stay on their current therapies during the trial. We are eager to see if this device will be a useful addition to treatment options for heavy periods.”

The launch of the LUNA Trial reflects Spark Biomedical’s continued commitment to advancing rigorous clinical research in bioelectronic medicine and expanding evidence-based options within women’s health.

Funding for this study was provided by Wellcome Leap through its program The Missed Vital Sign, which aims to reduce the time it takes for women to receive effective treatment for heavy menstrual bleeding from five years to five months.

For more information, visit www.sparkbiomedical.com .

About Spark Biomedical

Spark Biomedical, Inc. Is a leading U.S.-based medical device developer, committed to unlocking the potential of bioelectronic medicine and bringing to market novel wearable neurostimulation treatment options in behavioral health, women's health, hemostasis, pediatrics, and chronic pain. Spark leverages its neuroscience and engineering expertise to empower healthcare providers and researchers with innovative, evidence-based tools designed to address complex care situations which exceed the capabilities of existing treatment options. Spark has received funding from federal institutions, such as the NIH and DoD, and continues to partner with private and academic institutions. Spark Biomedical is empowering a better way forward for the future of patient care and medical technology. For more information, visit www.sparkbiomedical.com .

For media requests, including interviews, please contact:

Erika Siemasko

FACTEUR PR

erika@facteurpr.com

978-270-2777