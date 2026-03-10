Encompass Health Corporation Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Encompass Health Corporation, (“Encompass" or the "Company") (NYSE: EHC) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/encompass-health-corporation.

Encompass’s stock price fell $12.39, or 10.4%, to close at $107.28 per share on July 15, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This occurred following a July 15, 2025, article in The New York Times alleging that for-profit hospitals run by Encompass perform below average on key safety measures according to federal data and inspection reports. The report revealed a number of “alarming mistakes” that led to patient fatalities and noted that “Encompass owns many of the rehabs with worse rates of potentially preventable, unplanned readmissions to general hospitals.” This included 34 facilities that “Medicare rated as having statistically significantly worse rates of potentially preventable readmissions.”

