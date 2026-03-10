Pinterest, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Pinterest, Inc., (“Pinterest" or the "Company") (NYSE: PINS) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/pinterest-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Pinterest’s stock price fell $3.12 per share, or 16.83%, to close at $15.42 per share on February 13, 2026, thereby injuring investors further. This occurred following the news on February 12, 2026, that Pinterest reported fourth quarter 2025 results and admitted it was “not satisfied with our Q4 revenue performance and believe it does not reflect what Pinterest can deliver over time.” Management noted that the quarter “underscored where we need to move faster,” announcing a sales and go-to-market transformation alongside organizational changes, despite the Company having “absorbed an exogenous shock this year related to tariffs.”

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising