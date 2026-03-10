Workhorse Electric Vehicles Surpass 20 Million Miles on the Road

Workhorse vehicles have demonstrated years of exceptional performance in a range of harsh operating environments, from the heat of Arizona summers to the sub-zero cold across Canada

More than 1,100 Workhorse trucks, buses and shuttles have displaced the use of 2.3 million gallons of gas and prevented the emissions of 45 million pounds of CO2



DETROIT, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) (“Workhorse”) a North American OEM and provider of all-electric trucks, shuttles and buses, announces that its 1,100+ electric vehicles deployed to customers have surpassed a combined 20 million miles of in-service travel. This deep real-world experience enables Workhorse to be a true partner in fleet electrification to its customers today, and at the same time drives the design and engineering of the company’s 7th generation platform and expanded vehicle lineup.

“Twenty million miles is a significant threshold which reflects not only the quality and performance of our vehicles, but the trust that our many repeat customers have placed in Workhorse. This achievement reinforces the view that medium-duty is the sweet spot for electrification,” said Scott Griffith, CEO of Workhorse. “Every day our vehicles safely and reliably transport the goods, packages and people that are the lifeblood of our economy, all with zero tailpipe emissions and pollution, helping to make life better for everyone along the route.”

With more than a decade of producing, deploying and supporting electric vehicles, Workhorse has developed a significant body of data, knowledge and expertise about not just trucks, but also fleet electrification and fleet management, including:



Delivering meaningful returns in total cost of ownership

Maintaining the high vehicle uptime and deployment success

Ergonomic vehicle design and engineering, considering the entire truck, not just the powertrain

Battery chemistry & software design and configuration, including optimization for fleet applications

Vehicle software, hardware and powertrain expertise and best practices

Battery and range optimization through smart route planning

Cost-effective and efficient depot-based charging infrastructure

Customer service responsiveness & in-house fleet technician training

Operator training and deployment best practices

Cold-weather operations best practices

Maintenance best practices





In addition to insights gained from customer feedback, Workhorse also derives deep operational insights and real-world verifications of last-mile delivery trucks through its ownership and operation of Stables by Workhorse, an Independent Service Provider for FedEx Ground. This business operates a mixed fleet of electric and internal combustion engine step vans year-round in Ohio.

All of these experiences and learnings are informing the current design and engineering of Workhorse’s 7th Generation (Gen 7) platform, a truly software-defined vehicle whose modular/building-block approach features a common set of scalable, interchangeable sub-systems. This system will enable Workhorse to rapidly create new vehicle configurations without expanding engineering complexity. By commonizing modular subsystems and standardizing parts across classes 4-6, Workhorse believes it is continuing to extend its total cost of ownership advantage versus gas- and diesel-powered trucks and progressing to reduce unit costs to ultimately close the purchase price gap versus internal combustion trucks.

The flexible Gen 7 platform is being designed to help fleets meet today’s operational needs, while enabling vehicles to easily adopt future technological advancements in safety, autonomy and other software-driven performance upgrades as they become available in the marketplace.

“Unlike any other electric truck OEM, Workhorse is also its own customer, running our W56 through its paces in actual operations in our Stables subsidiary, and benchmarking performance and cost against internal combustion counterparts,” said Griffith. “As we design and engineer our next generation, our plan is to move the industry from an era of unconnected, static hardware assets to always-on, smart nodes in an intelligent network.”

Workhorse sells its vehicles through a national network of trusted dealers and 3rd party service providers, with comprehensive post-sale support bolstered by trained Workhorse technicians located regionally. Today, 10 of the largest medium duty truck fleets in North America have deployed Workhorse vehicles, including Purolator, Vestis (formerly Aramark Uniform Services), Cintas, several FedEx independent service providers and other leading brands.

Workhorse’s “Better Trucks. Better World” vision is being advanced by the successful W56 and EPIC4 vehicles currently in production at the company's commercial scale manufacturing facility in Union City, Indiana. Vehicles produced here include step vans, school buses, shuttles, box trucks, stake beds and refrigerated trucks.

“In a little more than a year, we’ve sold and delivered more than 50 Workhorse trucks, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Jerry Smith, President at California-based Kingsburg Truck Center. "Our customers report the Workhorse trucks consistently meet their needs for performance, durability and uptime, while offering significant savings on fuel and maintenance. We get frequent feedback that indicates 2026 will be a solid year for repeat orders.”

Since inception, the electric vehicles provided by Workhorse1 have avoided the use of more than 2.3 million gallons of petroleum-based fuel2 (equivalent to the use of approximately 5,700 cars in a year3) and reducing CO 2 emissions by more than 45 million pounds4 (the equivalent of taking approximately 4,500 cars off the road for a year5).

Workhorse recently issued a shareholder letter and presentation via its Investor Relations website at ir.workhorse.com. The documents provide an update on Workhorse’s activities since its acquisition of Motiv Power Systems in December 2025 and a high-level view of near- and medium-term priorities.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Headquartered in the Detroit area with a commercial-scale manufacturing plant in Indiana, Workhorse (Nasdaq: WKHS) is redefining what a medium-duty truck should be. Workhorse builds software-first, electric trucks, shuttles and buses that are powerful, cost-efficient, reliable, safe and comfortable—all with zero tailpipe emissions.

Our deep experience building electric vehicles at scale drives intentional innovations designed to help customers lower operating costs, improve performance of their fleets, enhance the driver experience, and maximize uptime without compromise. By electrifying their fleets, our customers can make a positive impact on our world while meeting their financial, sustainability and compliance goals.

More information is available at www.workhorse.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Exchange Act, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of Workhorse as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

