Change in the amount of Lassila & Tikanoja’s own shares

Lassila & Tikanoja has assigned a total of 14,288 Lassila & Tikanoja shares to 19 participants of the share-based incentive program as a reward payment for the 2023-2025 earning period.

After the transfer, Lassila & Tikanoja holds 29,712 of its own shares.

Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

