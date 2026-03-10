Jefferies Financial Group, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Jefferies Financial Group, Inc., (“Jefferies" or the "Company") (NYSE:JEF) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com

Jefferies’ stock price fell $4.66, or 7.9%, to close at $54.44 per share on October 8, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This decline followed an October 8, 2025, disclosure from Jefferies that its Point Bonita credit fund held roughly $715 million in receivables tied to First Brands via a factoring arrangement. In the filing, Jefferies noted that bankruptcy documents from First Brands suggested special advisors were looking into “whether receivables had been turned over to third-party factors upon receipt and whether receivables may have been factored more than once.” These developments occurred after The Wall Street Journal reported on September 29, 2025, that the auto supplier had filed for bankruptcy “amid accounting questions,” with lenders investigating potential irregularities related to “billions of dollars of off-balance-sheet debt.”

