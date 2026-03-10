Nutanix Announces 2026 .NEXT Event Lineup: Fueling the Future of Enterprise AI, Virtualized and Cloud Native Apps, and Hybrid Multicloud Innovation

Takes place April 7-9, 2026 in Chicago

Features executive keynotes, innovation news, customer insights, hands-on labs and demos, and insightful sessions to meet today’s demands and scale for tomorrow

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced the programming for its .NEXT 2026 event, set to be conducted in Chicago from April 7-9, 2026.

.NEXT 2026 will bring together industry leaders, executives, developers, IT professionals, and thought leaders to explore the intersection of enterprise AI, distributed data, modern IT, and cloud native innovation. Attendees will gain valuable insights into emerging trends, best practices, and innovative strategies to run better, modernize now, and innovate faster.

.NEXT will feature keynote speakers who are leaders and visionaries in their fields, including:

Mark Rober - Founder and CEO of CrunchLabs

- Founder and CEO of CrunchLabs Kelsey Hightower - Former Distinguished Engineer, Google Cloud

Attendees will hear from Nutanix customers, including JetBlue Airways, Lockton, and Purdue University, who will share real-world success stories and best practices for leveraging Nutanix solutions to:

Control costs while running an intelligent hybrid cloud with a consistent sovereign operating model across multicloud endpoints —simplifying operations and unifying management. Modernize Now: Modernize quickly with a unified environment for both containers and virtual machines, while leveraging team skills, governance, and distributed sovereignty.

Modernize quickly with a unified environment for both containers and virtual machines, while leveraging team skills, governance, and distributed sovereignty. Innovate Faster: Realize the value of enterprise AI faster with a scalable compute and storage operating environment for AI factories, enabling rapid adoption of the latest AI hardware and software so teams can innovate confidently while keeping data secure.



CEO Rajiv Ramaswami, as well as other Nutanix executives, will take the stage to share the latest innovations in cloud native applications, enterprise AI, and more. Attendees will gain a clear vision of how Nutanix is driving transformation for CXOs, infrastructure and operations teams, cloud architects, and platform engineers through its Cloud Platform and strategic partnerships.

Attendees will have the opportunity for hands-on labs, education courses, certification opportunities, and a broad range of expert sessions including:

AI in the Enterprise

Databases and Business-Critical Applications

End User Computing

Kubernetes and Cloud Native

Management and Orchestration at Scale

Migration to Nutanix

Modern Infrastructure for Datacenter, Edge and Hybrid Cloud

Networking and Security

Public and Service Provider Cloud



As part of Nutanix’s growing ecosystem of partners, the company is proud to have over 100+ sponsors in attendance at the event. The list of Platinum Sponsors of .NEXT 2026 include:

AMD

AWS

Cisco

Dell

Everpure



HPE

Lenovo

Microsoft

Omnissa



Supermicro

The list of Platinum System Integrators of .NEXT 2026 include:

Accenture

TCS

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a hybrid multicloud computing leader, offering organizations a unified software platform for running applications and AI and managing data anywhere. With Nutanix, organizations can simplify operations for traditional and modern applications, freeing them to focus on business goals. Trusted by more than 30,000 customers worldwide, Nutanix helps empower organizations to transform digitally and power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media.

