The Mount Sinai Hospital Ranked Among World’s Best in Newsweek/Statista Rankings

New York, NY, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth consecutive year, The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked the top hospital in New York City and State on Newsweek/Statista’s “World’s Best Hospitals” list for 2026. The Mount Sinai Hospital remained No. 7 in the United States and was ranked No. 22 in the world on the same list.

Hospitals within the Mount Sinai Hospital Health System continue to make gains on the global and local stage. Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West are ranked No. 6 in New York City and No. 8 statewide on the same list, which recognizes and ranks the 600 leading hospitals across the nation as well as the top hospitals from 30 countries.

“These honors are a testament to the expertise and exceptional contributions of the faculty and staff of these hospitals. Our systemwide collaboration is what makes us great,” says Brendan G. Carr, MD, MA, MS, Chief Executive Officer, Mount Sinai Health System. “From treating the world’s most complex health problems to spearheading cutting-edge research, to caring for every patient, family, or community that turns to us, our guiding light is our call to serve those who trust us with their lives.”

“Congratulations to everyone involved with this tremendous accomplishment,” says Eric J. Nestler, MD, PhD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Mount Sinai Health System. “This honor is a testament to the life-changing work that happens here every day thanks to our world-leading faculty and staff, and a student and trainee program that will no doubt pave the way for a lasting impact on health care both locally and worldwide.”

“New York houses some of the world’s most venerated and influential health systems in the world. For The Mount Sinai Hospital to take top honors statewide for the fourth consecutive year and to have three hospitals in our Health System ranked so highly is a fantastic achievement and a tribute to your collective spirit. The standard you deliver daily has once more received nationwide and worldwide recognition and the kind of acclaim that inspires trust from our patients and community,” says David L. Reich, MD, President of The Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens and Chief Clinical Officer, Mount Sinai Health System.

“It is an extraordinary honor to lead the dedicated teams at Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West, whose commitment to excellence and compassion defines everything we do,” said Tracy L. Breen, MD, President of Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West. “Every day, our physicians, nurses, and staff rise to the challenge of delivering outstanding care and setting the standard for clinical excellence. We are privileged to care for our communities and remain deeply committed to advancing the quality, innovation, and humanity that our patients deserve.”

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with 48,000 employees working across seven hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 600 research and clinical labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time—discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 9,000 primary and specialty care physicians and 10 free-standing joint-venture centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek’s® “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals, Best in State Hospitals, World Best Hospitals and Best Specialty Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report's® “Best Hospitals” and “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report® “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2025-2026.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

#####