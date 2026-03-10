ADRF Launches Next-Generation PSR NEO Series Public Safety Digital Repeater

BURBANK, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. (ADRF) , the largest provider of pure-play distributed antenna system (DAS) and repeaters for over a quarter century, today announced the release of its next-generation public safety repeaters for Emergency Responder Communication Enhancement Systems (ERCES): the PSR NEO Series. The PSR NEO Series is fully compliant with the latest IFC/NFPA codes and UL standards and supports 700/800 MHz and UHF/VHF frequency bands.

PSR NEO is a powerful improvement over ADRF’s previous generation repeaters, offering the industry's highest narrowband channel count to support increased network capacity and traffic demands as well as seamless interoperability with public safety agencies. It is engineered with class leading network protection capabilities, superior noise and interference prevention, and improved filter performance to ensure clear, reliable signal transmission in mission critical applications. PSR NEO’s enhanced compatibility with fire alarm control panels (FACP) and newly upgraded chassis for faster, easier installation make this next-generation system the ideal solution for modern public safety wireless communications.

"PSR NEO offers improvements in all aspects over the previous generation from performance to installation, making it the best choice for deploying vital public safety communications," said Victor Mejia, Product Manager at ADRF. "We are excited to deliver a solution that provides integrators and safety professionals with technology that meets today’s standards and is built to support networks as they grow."

Additional features for the 700/800 MHz PSR NEO repeater include:

Supports up to 128 narrowband channels with channelized ALC/AGC per timeslot and channelized uplink squelch

Supports up to 6 wideband channels

Supports up to 14 programmable alarms

UL sleep mode to minimize uplink noise during low traffic periods

Oscillation detection feature with automatic amplifier shutdown routine

Isolation check routine to enable real time verification of isolation values during installation

Built in emergency power off functionality

Integrated wiring compartment with pre-drilled conduit holes and terminal blocks for easy installation

Supports FCC Part 90 Class A and Class B filtering options and long-range annunciator in the same box

Certified to UL 2524 Third Edition as a comprehensive solution with built-in annunciator and compatible with ADRF’s battery backup units

Supports up to 95 dB of gain and 33 dBm output power





The PSR NEO Series support for 700/800MHz is available to order now. For more information, visit https://www.adrftech.com .

About ADRF

Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. ("ADRF") is the leading provider of in-building wireless solutions that ensure reliable commercial and public cellular connectivity in venues of any size, shape, and location. Established in 1999 in Burbank, CA, ADRF prides itself on having a customer-centric focus, designing solutions that meet each customer's unique needs, while providing a pathway to scale for the future. Today, we serve some of the world's leading enterprises, system integrators, public safety entities, neutral host operators, and wireless service providers. ADRF's product portfolio of in-building wireless solutions includes Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), repeaters, Emergency Responder Communication Enhancement Systems (ERCES), antennas, and passive components. ADRF is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), has achieved TL 9000 and ISO 9001 certifications, and is a member of the Anterix Active Ecosystem, Forbes Technology Council, IFC, NFPA, Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA), and Safer Buildings Coalition. www.adrftech.com.