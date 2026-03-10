Progress Software Opens Applications for Its 2026 Global STEM Scholarship Series

Committed to advancing technology education, the annual program empowers students in the U.S., Bulgaria and India to pursue STEM degrees

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced that applications are now open for the 2026 Progress STEM Scholarship Series. Established in 2019, the program supports students pursuing STEM degrees in the U.S., Bulgaria and India—regions where Progress has a strong and growing presence.

“Education is the foundation of innovation, and investing in future STEM leaders is essential to our industry’s ongoing success,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress Software. “Through this scholarship series, we are proud to support talented young students whose ideas, curiosity and determination will help shape the next era of technological advancement.”

2026 Progress STEM Scholarship Series

Mary Székely Scholarship (U.S.)

A four‑year scholarship providing $10,000 per year to Massachusetts students pursuing undergraduate degrees in computer science, software engineering, IT or computer information systems. The award honors Progress co‑founder Mary Székely, a pioneering technologist and lifelong advocate for STEM education.

Women in STEM Scholarship Program (Bulgaria)

This program awards two annual scholarships of EUR 1,600 each (approx. $1,800) to women in their second, third or fourth year of study in computer science, software engineering, IT or related fields at an accredited public university.

Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM (India)

Meaning “aspire” in Sanskrit, this renewable scholarship provides up to INR 1,50,000 (approx. $1,600) per year for two women in India pursuing undergraduate degrees in computer science engineering, computer science information technology or related disciplines.



The Progress STEM Scholarship Series is a cornerstone initiative within Progress for Tomorrow, the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. Past recipients have demonstrated exceptional academic achievement, leadership potential and a strong commitment to giving back to their communities. Since its inception, the program has awarded scholarships to 23 students across the U.S., Bulgaria and India.

Applications for all scholarships must be submitted by April 13, 2026. For eligibility requirements and application details, visit the Progress website.

