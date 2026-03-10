BrightEdge Launches AI Hyper Cube, Pulling Back the Curtain on How Brands Show Up in AI Search

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightEdge, the global leader in enterprise SEO and AI-driven organic search intelligence, today announced AI Hyper Cube, a new platform designed to help brands understand and influence how they appear across AI-powered search and discovery environments like ChatGPT, Gemini, and other generative AI engines.

“The companies that win in the next era of search will be the ones that understand how they appear in AI search and why,” said Jim Yu, CEO at BrightEdge. “It’s no longer just about visibility in search results. Brands need to know where they show up in AI-driven customer journeys, how those systems evaluate them, and which sources shape those outcomes so they can influence recommendations and capture demand.”

BrightEdge also introduced “AI Agent Insights,” a new capability that gives brands visibility into how AI agents interact with their websites. AI Agent Insights helps marketers understand which AI systems are visiting their digital properties, what they are doing, and where they encounter technical friction, including blocked pages, broken paths, and other barriers that may limit visibility in an increasingly agent-driven web.

Together, AI Hyper Cube and AI Agent Insights give organizations both an external view of how AI platforms represent their brands and an internal view of how AI agents access and experience their digital presence.

A New Search Capability for the New Search Era

However, most marketing and search tools were built for a pre-AI search environment, leaving brand leaders with little visibility into the hundreds of thousands of AI prompts shaping their category — including:

Which AI prompts mention their brand

What sources AI systems rely on when generating recommendations

How competitors appear alongside them in AI responses

Whether AI-generated narratives about their brand are positive, neutral, or negative

Where AI is amplifying older issues (e.g., outdated reviews, legacy news, historical controversies) into today’s buying journey





BrightEdge research shows that AI engines frequently rely on a concentrated set of sources when generating recommendations. In some industries, the top five publishers and platforms account for a quarter of all citations in AI-generated recommendations, significantly shaping how brands appear in AI responses.

AI Hyper Cube addresses this, making AI-driven decisions visible, showing the prompts that matter, the sources that drive outcomes, and where brands appear or are missing across the AI customer journey.

Rather than simply identifying platforms that matter, AI Hyper Cube pinpoints the exact content influencing AI recommendations. This allows companies to identify opportunities to win citations, influence recommendations, and strengthen brand presence in AI-driven discovery, while also diagnosing reputational and revenue risks.

With AI Hyper Cube, organizations can analyze how they appear across the full AI-driven customer journey, answering three critical questions:

Which conversations are we part of? Who is starting these conversations? How can we get more visible and with the right story?





This analysis helps brands identify where they are strong or missing across different stages of the journey and take more precise actions to influence AI recommendations and capture demand.

By transforming AI search from an opaque environment into a measurable channel, AI Hyper Cube helps companies identify where they do and do not appear across the AI-driven research journey. The platform then translates those insights into actionable strategies across SEO, content, digital PR, and marketing — enabling brands to strengthen visibility in AI-driven discovery while continuing to optimize for traditional search performance.

Transparency in the Algorithm

Built on BrightEdge’s extensive data platform, spanning hundreds of millions of queries and billions of data points across industries, AI Hyper Cube analyzes how brands appear across AI-driven discovery.

For the first time, marketers can see which conversations drive demand at each stage of the AI customer journey, where their brands appear or are missing, and how AI systems evaluate them relative to competitors.

AI Hyper Cube also reveals the exact sources shaping AI recommendations, enabling brands to understand precisely what content influences AI responses for important prompts.

BrightEdge analysis shows that in some industries, the top five sources account for more than a quarter of AI-generated brand recommendations, and that citation visibility among those sources can shift by as much as 100% month-to-month, underscoring the need for continuous monitoring as AI systems evolve.

With this level of visibility, organizations can identify where they are strong or underrepresented across the journey and prioritize actions across SEO, content, digital PR, and partnerships that will influence AI recommendations and capture demand.

BrightEdge Spark: New Event Series on the Future of AI Search

To mark the launch of AI Hyper Cube and explore the future of AI-driven discovery, BrightEdge is hosting Spark, an event series bringing together marketing leaders, AI experts, and digital strategists to discuss how generative AI is transforming search and brand discovery.

The first Spark event will take place in San Francisco on March 10, followed by a second event in New York, on March 12.

These events will feature discussions on how AI is reshaping search behavior, new data insights into AI-driven discovery, and demonstrations of how AI Hyper Cube helps brands navigate this new landscape. Additional information can be found at https://www.brightedge.com/Spark26-live

About BrightEdge

BrightEdge is the global leader in enterprise SEO and AI-powered content performance. For more than 18 years, BrightEdge has helped thousands of brands and digital marketers, including 57% of the Fortune 500, transform online opportunities into measurable business results. Its industry-first platform integrates the most comprehensive dataset in search, combining insights from traditional SEO, digital media, social, and content with cutting-edge generative AI capabilities, including its deep learning engine DataMind and AI Catalyst platform. Trusted by enterprises, mid-market companies, and leading digital agencies, BrightEdge continues to set the standard for innovation in search and AI, enabling brands to win by becoming an integral part of the digital experience.