Cellcosmet Joins Holt Renfrew, Expanding its North American Luxury Retail Footprint

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellcosmet, the prestigious Swiss luxury skincare brand celebrated for its leadership in advanced cellular science, announces its expansion debut at Holt Renfrew, Canada’s top fashion and lifestyle retailer. This strategic retail partnership marks an important milestone in Cellcosmet’s continued growth across North America and underscores the brand’s commitment to partnering with best-in-class luxury retailers.





Rooted in over 35 years of Swiss research and innovation, Cellcosmet is globally recognized for its advanced formulations, exceptional ingredient integrity, and clinically proven results. The brand’s launch at Holt Renfrew introduces Canadian consumers to its curated assortment of skincare essentials designed to support longevity, vitality, and visible rejuvenation.

“Our launch at Holt Renfrew marks a significant milestone for Cellcosmet as we continue to expand our presence in the North American luxury market,” said Jennifer Hessel, General Manager of North America at Cellcosmet. “We share a mutual dedication to quality, expertise, and delivering elevated experiences to a discerning clientele. We are delighted to bring our luxury Swiss heritage and cellular skincare solutions to Holt Renfrew customers.”

“We are thrilled to introduce Cellcosmet to Holt Renfrew," says Genny Hogg, Divisional Vice President, Beauty, Holt Renfrew. "As a prestigious Swiss brand renowned for its advanced cellular science and uncompromising standards, Cellcosmet represents the pinnacle of innovation and refinement."

Cellcosmet will now be available at Holt Renfrew Bloor Street, Square One, Oglivy, and Vancouver stores, as well as holtrenfrew.com, offering customers access to the brand’s best-sellers rooted in Cellcosmet’s cellular philosophy. For more information, visit cellcosmet.com or holtrenfrew.com .

About Cellcosmet

Cellcosmet is the quintessence of Swiss cosmetic science and sits at the forefront of innovation on a constant quest for improved performance and quality in skincare. The Cellap Laboratoire, the brand's Swiss laboratory at Chatel Saint Denis, is where cutting-edge researchers develop the Cellcosmet formulas in accordance to exacting, rigorous specifications and in keeping with the most recent scientific discoveries. Cellcosmet's command of biotechnology and expertise in cellular and microbiome science as well as botanical and marine ingredients enable the brand to formulate exceptional product offerings that are adapted to each skin type and provide immediate, visible results. Learn more at www.cellcosmet.com .

About Holt Renfrew

Holt Renfrew is considered Canada’s top fashion and lifestyle retailer. Founded in Quebec City in 1837, Holt Renfrew is renowned for unparalleled retail experiences and is Canada’s hub for the world’s best fashion and beauty brands. Recognized as a leader in personal service and experiences, the company’s mission is to empower self-expression and ignite positive change along with overarching commitments to sustainability and diversity and inclusion. With seven stores across Canada, including four in the Greater Toronto Area, plus Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver, customers can also experience Holt Renfrew’s offerings via holtrenfrew.com. Holt Renfrew was acquired by the Weston family in 1986 and continues to be privately and Canadian-owned. Visit us at www.holtrenfrew.com .

