Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Bath & Body Works, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Bath & Body Works, Inc., (“Bath & Body Works” or the "Company") (NYSE: BBWI) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between June 4, 2024 and November 19, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Bath & Body Works investors have until March 13, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/bath-body-works-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailer of home fragrance and body care products. During the relevant period, the Company explored product categories, or "adjacencies," beyond its core business. The key adjacencies included products for men, lips, hair, and laundry.

Bath & Body Works stated that customers were "responding favorably to innovation" including "adjacencies" of men's, lip, and laundry. The Company also stated that its "strategy is working," and that the Company was driving topline growth through "extending our reach through category adjacencies."

As alleged, in truth, Bath & Body Works' strategy of pursuing adjacencies was not growing the customer base or delivering the promised level of growth in net sales.



On August 28, 2025, Bath & Body Works reported disappointing Q2 2025 financial results and announced it was cutting its full year guidance for earnings per diluted share by $0.03, to $3.28 to $3.53. This news caused the price of Bath & Body Works stock to drop $2.18 per share, or 6.9%, from a closing price of $31.54 per share on August 27, 2025, to $29.36 per share on August 28, 2025.

Then, on November 20, 2025, Bath & Body Works released its Q3 2025 financial results. The Company announced it was slashing full year guidance and revealed that its strategy of pursuing "adjacencies, collaborations and promotions" had "not grown our total customer base." The Company also revealed it would exit certain adjacencies to focus on core categories. This news caused the price of Bath & Body Works stock to drop $5.22 per share, or 24.8%, from a closing price of $21.04 per share on November 19, 2025, to $15.82 per share on November 20, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising