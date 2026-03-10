Darwinium Launches Agent Intent Intelligence to Secure the Agent Economy

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darwinium, the AI fraud prevention platform, today announced the launch of a new intent-based authentication and orchestration solution designed to secure the rapidly emerging world of agentic commerce.

As AI agents increasingly browse, purchase, and manage accounts on behalf of consumers, businesses face a new security reality. Blocking automated traffic outright is no longer viable, yet attackers are exploiting the same technologies to scrape content, stuff credentials, and hoard inventory.

Darwinium’s agent intent intelligence introduces a new model for digital trust. It goes beyond simply authenticating the agent; it evaluates behavioral intent and dynamically applies the appropriate level of friction based on risk.

Deployed natively at the edge across major CDN providers, including Cloudflare and AWS CloudFront, the solution determines whether a request originates from a verified AI agent, a human user, or malicious automation. It then analyzes real-time behavioral signals and journey context to decide whether to permit, verify, challenge, or prevent the interaction.

“AI agents are already acting across ecommerce and financial services,” said Alisdair Faulkner, CEO of Darwinium. “The real challenge is distinguishing trusted automation from abuse and applying the right level of trust at the right moment. Our intent intelligence gives organizations the know-how to do exactly that.”

Moving Beyond Bot Blocking

Traditional bot mitigation and fraud tools focus primarily on identification. Many either block non-human traffic entirely or issue blanket challenges. As legitimate AI agents become more common, those approaches risk disrupting customers while still failing to stop sophisticated abuse.

Darwinium’s solution provides a governance layer for delegated digital activity. Every request is evaluated in real time and orchestrated through four adaptive responses:

Permit legitimate, low-risk agent interactions such as browsing and product discovery, governed by velocity and device controls.

Verify sessions when signals shift by enriching them with additional identity or device intelligence.

sessions when signals shift by enriching them with additional identity or device intelligence. Challenge activity through silent or step-up authentication when financial or account risk emerges.

activity through silent or step-up authentication when financial or account risk emerges. Prevent malicious automation from executing high-risk actions such as credential stuffing, scraping, or inventory abuse.

Because enforcement occurs at the edge, controls can be applied at critical moments such as login, account changes, and checkout before fraud propagates downstream and without introducing latency.

Cryptographic Identity Meets Behavioral Intelligence

Darwinium’s intent intelligence supports emerging web standards that enable AI agents to cryptographically prove their identity using HTTP message signatures. The platform validates these signatures at the edge and combines them with behavioral analytics, device intelligence, and journey-level context.

This dual-layer model answers two key questions in real time: who is interacting with the business, and what are they trying to do?

Importantly, the solution also evaluates automation that does not self-identify as agentic, closing a key blind spot in traditional bot defenses.

Built for the Future of Delegated Commerce

This approach is designed to interoperate with evolving payment and identity protocols that support delegated transactions, including Visa Trusted Agent Protocol, Mastercard Agent Pay, and emerging Know Your Agent models.

Security and fraud teams can define granular policies that allow specific trusted agents, set thresholds, and require human confirmation for sensitive actions. The result is controlled enablement of AI-driven commerce rather than indiscriminate blocking.

Darwinium’s new solution is available immediately across all Darwinium edge deployments and requires no additional infrastructure. The company will demonstrate the platform at MRC Vegas 2026 at Booth 226.

About Darwinium

Darwinium is the AI Fraud Prevention Company, built to protect and grow revenue at every touchpoint across the customer journey. Its edge-based risk decisioning platform distinguishes trusted from risky human and AI behavior, resulting in 50% less fraud and 40% greater operational efficiency. From first interaction through high-risk actions and payments, Darwinium protects the moments that matter most, so digital leaders can confidently grow and protect revenue.​ Learn more at www.darwinium.com .

