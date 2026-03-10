Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Boston Scientific Corporation Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Boston Scientific Corporation, (“Boston Scientific” or the "Company") (NYSE: BSX) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between July 3, 2025 and February 3, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Boston Scientific investors have until May 4, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/boston-scientific-corporation. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Boston Scientific’s stock price fell more than 17% on February 4, 2026, following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. This sharp market decline, which injured investors, followed disclosures that the Company’s GAAP net income of $0.45 per share had failed to meet its own guidance range of $0.48 to $0.52 per share. While Boston Scientific reported full year adjusted EPS of $3.06 and fourth quarter GAAP net income of $672 million, the litigation alleges that the Company had previously created a “false impression” regarding its “projected revenue outlook” and ability to navigate “macroeconomic fluctuations.”

The class action lawsuit further contends that Boston Scientific’s stated ambition to maintain a growth trajectory at “2x the market” and expand its “share in the overall EP market” had “fallen short of reality.” According to the complaint, the Company failed to disclose that new competitive entrants were actively “sapping Boston Scientific’s U.S. Electrophysiology market share,” thereby limiting its growth potential. The market reacted with significant volatility to the miss in earnings guidance and the revelation that competitive pressures were undermining the Company’s previously optimistic growth projections.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising