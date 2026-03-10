Brandon Hall Group Welcomes Heidi Grecsek as Managing Director of HCM

Boca Raton, FL, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent research and analyst firm focused on Human Capital Management (HCM), today announced that Heidi L. Grecsek has joined the company as Managing Director of HR and Talent Acquisition.

Grecsek brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across global life sciences and technology organizations, spanning product management, strategy, marketing, and sales. Her experience gives her a unique perspective on how enterprise organizations build and scale successful talent and workforce strategies. Throughout her career, she has worked inside complex global organizations, partnering closely with HR leaders, business executives, and commercial teams to drive growth, operational alignment, and market expansion.

Most recently, Grecsek served as Senior Director of Global Marketing at PerkinElmer, where she led large-scale global initiatives responsible for driving marketing-sourced pipeline growth and supporting a multibillion-dollar commercial organization.

Throughout her career, Grecsek has held senior leadership roles spanning product management, strategy, marketing, and enterprise sales, giving her deep insight into the challenges organizations face as they align talent strategies with business growth.

In her new role at Brandon Hall Group, Grecsek will focus on strengthening the firm’s work with corporate HR and talent leaders, helping organizations translate workforce strategy into measurable business outcomes through research, advisory services, and executive engagement.

“Heidi’s corporate leadership experience is incredibly valuable as we continue to expand our work with enterprise HR leaders,” said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group. “She understands firsthand how large organizations operate, how talent strategy connects to business outcomes, and how leaders make critical investment decisions. That perspective will help us deepen our partnerships with corporate HR executives and strengthen the value we deliver to our clients.”

In addition to supporting corporate HR leaders, Grecsek will also work with HCM solution providers, helping them refine their product positioning, messaging, and go-to-market strategies based on Brandon Hall Group research and direct insights from enterprise buyers.

“My career has been centered on helping organizations connect strategy, technology, and people to drive measurable growth,” said Heidi Grecsek, Managing Director of HR and Talent Acquisition at Brandon Hall Group. “Brandon Hall Group has a unique vantage point across both enterprise HR leaders and the solution providers that serve them. I’m excited to help organizations strengthen their talent strategies while also helping providers better align their solutions with what corporate leaders requiring contant progression and dynamic industry changes.”

Grecsek’s leadership will support Brandon Hall Group’s continued expansion of its research and advisory work with enterprise HR leaders as organizations navigate evolving workforce challenges, talent shortages, and rapid technological change.

