eXp Realty CMO Wendy Forsythe Launches Debut Book Leverage Your X-Factor — The 6-Step Framework to Scale Your Real Estate Business and Reclaim Your Life





BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the release of Leverage Your X-Factor, the debut book by Chief Marketing Officer Wendy Forsythe.

In a powerful commitment to the eXp community, Forsythe is donating 100% of the book’s proceeds to eXp Extend a Hand, the brokerage’s 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides emergency financial assistance to agents and staff facing unexpected hardship.

Leverage Your X-Factor moves beyond traditional real estate "hustle" to address the crisis of clarity many professionals face. Drawing on 25 years of industry leadership, Forsythe introduces a specific 6-Step Framework — Focus, Action, Community, Technology, Operations, and Resilience — designed to help agents stop "pushing a boulder uphill" and start building a business that aligns with their life goals.

"After 25 years in this industry, the thing that breaks my heart isn't agents who fail, it's agents who succeed and still feel empty,” says Wendy Forsythe, CMO of eXp Realty. “They're closing deals, winning awards, and missing their kids' dinners. I wrote this book because hustle isn't the problem; misalignment is. When you stop copying someone else's blueprint and start building around your X-Factor, the friction disappears — and the business you actually want becomes possible. Donating all proceeds to Extend a Hand was never a question for me. This community pours everything into their clients. They deserve a safety net when life gets hard."

The book arrives as a roadmap for the modern professional, focusing on how to use technology to be "more human" and how to build systems that allow for longevity rather than burnout.

"Wendy has a remarkable way of taking high-level branding and making it useful for the everyday work of a real estate agent," says Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. "Leverage Your X- Factor gives our agents a clear advantage in a competitive market while highlighting the generosity that defines our company. Using this book to support Extend a Hand shows exactly the kind of leadership Wendy brings to our team. She’s focused on helping our agents succeed and making sure we take care of our own along the way."

By mastering the intersection of the six framework elements, readers learn to move from "Shiny Object Syndrome" to precise execution. The book is described not just as a guide to read, but a manual to implement.

"When an agent gains this kind of clarity, they stop being a salesperson and start being a CEO," says Mindy Grubb, Executive Director, eXp Extend a Hand. "Wendy’s generosity ensures that while agents are unlocking their own potential, they are also providing a vital safety net for their colleagues. Every copy sold helps us fund emergency relief for our eXp community."

Leverage Your X-Factor: The 6-Step Framework to Scale Your Real Estate Business and Reclaim Your Life is available now.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the parent company of eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet,” and SUCCESS® Enterprises. Through a cloud-based platform and agent-centric model, eXp Realty empowers real estate professionals with industry-leading commission structures, revenue share, equity ownership, and access to a global community. With operations spanning the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa, eXp continues to redefine how agents connect, grow, and succeed in real estate. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings prioritizes transparency, innovation, and long-term value for agents, staff, and shareholders.

About Wendy Forsythe

Wendy Forsythe is a dynamic executive with over 25 years of experience leading growth, innovation, and brand transformation across the real estate industry. As Chief Marketing Officer at eXp Realty—one of the world’s fastest-growing brokerages—she’s redefining what’s possible through technology-driven strategy and people-first leadership. Recognized as a 2025 HousingWire Woman of Influence and a top marketing leader, Wendy is known for her authentic style, bold vision, and ability to turn big ideas into real-world results. She also hosts X-Factor Marketing, where she dives into conversations with top changemakers about business, branding, and the future of real estate.



About Extend a Hand

eXp Extend a Hand is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to eXp Realty agents, staff, and their families during times of extreme hardship due to catastrophic events or medical emergencies.

