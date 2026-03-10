Martinrea International Inc. Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report

TORONTO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, announced the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report on March 9.

“Sustainability at Martinrea is embedded in how we operate every day,” said Pat D’Eramo, Chief Executive Officer. “Through continuous improvement and the use of advanced technologies, our teams are finding new ways to improve efficiency, reduce environmental impact and deliver better outcomes for our customers while supporting the future of advanced manufacturing.”

The 2025 Sustainability Report highlights various achievements and accomplishments, including:



Received seven DEI and sustainability awards recognizing Martinrea leadership in communication, diversity, and responsible business practices.





Reduced our absolute carbon emissions by 25% since our 2019 baseline, demonstrating strong progress toward long-term emissions reduction goals.





Since the 2022 baseline, waste sent to landfills has been reduced by 61%, reflecting the success of waste reduction initiatives.





88% of Martinrea locations now divert more than 90% of all waste from landfills. This emphasizes our journey towards our company-wide Zero Landfill initiative.





Achieved a 27% reduction in energy intensity (energy consumption relative to sales) since the 2019 baseline, showcasing the impact of energy optimization efforts.





We received a B score for CDP Climate and a B score for CDP Water reporting. These scores recognize transparency and management of climate- and water-related environmental impacts.





Accident Frequency Rate has improved by 68% since 2019 and is 28% better than 2024, highlighting the ongoing commitment to employee health and workplace safety.





In 2022, a long-term target was set to reduce absolute carbon emissions by 35% by 2035, reinforcing commitment to long-term environmental responsibility.



“Our culture is the foundation that drives our sustainability progress,” said Rob Wildeboer, Executive Chairman. “Guided by our commitment to ‘Making People’s Lives Better,’ our people continue to innovate, collaborate and take accountability for building a stronger company that focuses on long-term growth, responsible operations and leaving things better for future generations.”

ABOUT MARTINTEA INTERNATIONAL INC.

Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea currently employs more than 16,000 talented and motivated people and operates in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan. Martinrea’s vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com .

