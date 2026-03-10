Jimmy Dean® Named Official Breakfast Partner of Stagecoach, Bringing Protein-Forward Breakfast to America’s Largest Country Music Festival

SPRINGDALE, Ark., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods announced today a new partnership that will introduce its iconic Jimmy Dean breakfast brand to the 2026 Stagecoach Country Music Festival as the Official Breakfast Partner, bringing the brand to the largest country music festival in the United States. The partnership brings together two brands rooted in country heritage, community, and tradition, offering festivalgoers a flavorful, convenient, and protein-forward way to help fuel their day throughout the three‑day event in Indio, Calif.

As the Official Breakfast Partner, Jimmy Dean will have a prominent on-site presence featuring protein-forward food options and engaging experiences for the more than 85,000 attendees. This activation builds on the brand’s role in helping consumers achieve their protein breakfast goals while reaching new country music fans at shared cultural moments.

To kick off the partnership, Jimmy Dean brand is launching a sweepstakes offering fans the chance to win premium access to the festival. Three winners will receive a pair of three-day Corral Pit passes, the highest value passes available at the event. The sweepstakes will open on March 9 and close on March 31. Full terms and entry details are available at JimmyDean.com.

“Stagecoach brings together a passionate community of country music fans in a setting where food, music, and lifestyle intersect providing a powerful opportunity for us to meet new consumers where they are,” said Kristina Lambert, Chief Growth Officer at Tyson Foods. “Jimmy Dean offers protein-forward breakfast options to fuel busy lifestyle needs, whether at a festival or at home.”

