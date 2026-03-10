Priori Adds Chambers’ Legal Rankings Data to Its RFP & Panel Management Platform

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priori, the leading legal technology platform for outside counsel decision-making, announced today that five years of Chambers independent legal rankings data will be added into its RFP & Panel Management platform. This inclusion empowers in-house legal teams with unparalleled insight at the point of firm selection, supporting how outside counsel is researched, evaluated, and chosen.

A new standard for transparency and intelligence

Priori users will have access to five years of Chambers legal rankings within the platform at the point of firm selection. The inclusion of Chambers rankings provides in-house legal teams with an additional reference point when researching and evaluating outside counsel. Initial focus areas include the US and UK markets.

Elise Moutier, Strategy Director at Chambers and Partners, said: “Chambers’ permitted use of its legal rankings within the Priori platform enables legal teams using the platform to reference Chambers’ rankings alongside other information when considering firm selection and panel management decisions.”

Solving a critical decision-making gap

In-house legal teams have struggled to access comprehensive, historical data on law firm performance, when selecting outside counsel. Decisions are often made on limited or short-term information, and sourcing and panel management processes are frequently fragmented.

The inclusion of Chambers’ independent, unbiased legal rankings within Priori’s centralized firm and attorney profiles, allows in-house counsel to:

Identify firms with consistent excellence over multiple years

Spot rising stars early and track their progress

Align sourcing decisions with long-term quality and stability rather than short-term perception



Within the platform, this data can be viewed alongside internal performance metrics, spend history, and panel performance tracking to allow Priori users to gain a uniquely comprehensive foundation for selecting and managing outside counsel.

Basha Rubin, CEO & Co-founder, Priori, added: “Including Chambers five-year legal rankings into the Priori platform gives our clients a unique decision advantage at the moment it matters most. This inclusion raises the bar for how legal teams find, engage, and manage outside counsel.”

Data availability

The data is available in Priori RFP and Panel Management on March 10. For more information about Priori’s platform, visit priorilegal.com or contact Trevor Johnson ( trevor.johnson@priorilegal.com ).

About Priori

Priori Legal transforms how legal teams find, engage, and manage outside counsel, connecting them with the right talent at the right price for any need. With over a decade of experience partnering with legal teams, we provide access to flexible talent, a global law firm marketplace, and cutting-edge software for managing law firm panels and legal RFP workflows.

About Chambers

Chambers is the leading legal data and intelligence partner for lawyers, firms and in-house teams. Chambers independent, rigorous and trusted research identifies the exceptional talent and crucial insights on which success is built.