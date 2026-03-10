HealthEdge HealthRules® Payer Works with AWS to Set a New Scalability Benchmark, Expanding to Support Health Plans with More Than 40 Million Members

BOSTON, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEdge® , the technology and services company powering health plans' most important value streams, today announced that HealthRules Payer, its digital claims administrative processing system, has achieved a fourfold increase in demonstrated scalability in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). A single instance of HealthRules Payer has been proven to handle the claims volume of a plan with more than 40 million members. HealthEdge achieved this significant scaling milestone while also reducing latencies for key transactions by more than 50%.

Achieved through a combination of HealthEdge and AWS architectural enhancements, cloud optimization and rigorous performance testing, the project, named Stratos, positions HealthEdge customers to confidently support future health plan membership growth across all lines of business and the increasing demands of today's healthcare market.

Scalability and flexibility have become an operational imperative for health plans navigating market consolidation, increasing utilization, shifting demographics, regulatory pressures and more. The growing population of older Americans, who increasingly opt for Medicare Advantage plans, is just one example of the market factors driving these demands. On average, Medicare Advantage members generate roughly four times as many claims annually as commercial members, greatly increasing the load payer platforms must manage.

This milestone reflects significant engineering and infrastructure advancements across the HealthRules Payer platform and is made possible through strong collaboration with AWS to optimize performance in the cloud. Through an enterprise-wide migration to AWS that modernized its technical foundation and forged a path to becoming an AI-native enterprise, HealthEdge has validated the benefits of its cloud strategy and enhanced the flexibility, performance, and intelligence of its platform to meet the evolving needs of health plans.

“Health plans are under real pressure. Membership is growing, care models are shifting, and the administrative complexity that comes with serving an aging population is unlike anything the industry has faced before," said Robert Duffy, Chief Technology Officer at HealthEdge. "This is precisely why we built a platform that brings modern technology and AI-driven intelligence to the proven ability to deliver outcomes at scale — so that when our customers face their largest, most complex claims processing challenges, they have the infrastructure and confidence to meet them head-on.”

Unlike other core administrative solutions that distribute membership across multiple instances, HealthRules Payer achieves this scale on a single instance — giving health plans a unified, simplified operational footprint. Key enhancements to the HealthEdge platform that enable this scalability include architectural optimizations that allow transactions to run in parallel without data conflicts, significant improvements to claims history and accumulator data structures, and sophisticated caching techniques that reduce the need for repetitive calculations during claims adjudication. Additional improvements in database tuning, query optimization and cloud infrastructure configuration have further increased throughput while lowering latency.

Complementing these platform-level improvements, HealthEdge's collaboration with AWS has enabled the underlying cloud infrastructure to scale dynamically alongside transaction volume — ensuring that as health plans grow, performance and reliability grow with them.

"Health plans are navigating one of the most complex periods in the industry’s history — managing more members, claims complexity, and administrative demands," said Ben Schreiner, Head of AI and Modern Data Strategy Business Development, AWS. "What HealthEdge has achieved with AWS is a direct answer to that challenge. By building on AWS's cloud infrastructure, HealthEdge has given health plans the ability to grow their membership fourfold — without sacrificing performance or reliability. That kind of elasticity means health plans can focus on delivering better care, not managing infrastructure."

This achievement reflects HealthEdge's commitment to staying ahead of where healthcare is going — continuously advancing its platform so health plans don't have to anticipate the future alone. From modernizing core administrative infrastructure to enabling the automated, AI-driven operations that will define the industry tomorrow, HealthEdge is leading health plans forward, ensuring that scalability, performance and intelligence are never the bottleneck.

About Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is guided by customer obsession, pace of innovation, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. By democratizing technology for nearly two decades and making cloud computing and generative AI accessible to organizations of every size and industry, AWS has built one of the fastest-growing enterprise technology businesses in history. Millions of customers trust AWS to accelerate innovation, transform their businesses, and shape the future. With the most comprehensive AI capabilities and global infrastructure footprint, AWS empowers builders to turn big ideas into reality. Learn more at aws.amazon.com and follow @AWSNewsroom.

About HealthEdge

HealthEdge® is trusted to provide the technology and services that power health plans’ most important value streams. With an integrated platform of solutions spanning claims administration, quality improvement, prospective payment accuracy, provider network management, care management, member engagement and risk adjustment, HealthEdge enables health plans to converge their data so they can harness automation and the promise of AI. Combining this next-gen technology with services and expertise gives health plans unmatched capabilities to deliver a future of frictionless and cost-effective healthcare experiences. For more information, visit HealthEdge.com.

