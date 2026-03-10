Smallstep and Fleet Partner to Extend Hardware-Backed Device Identity Across the Modern Fleet

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smallstep, the world’s Device Identity Platform™, today announced a strategic partnership with Fleet Device Management, the company behind the leading open-source device management platform for Apple, Linux, Windows, Android, and more. Together, the companies are introducing a fully integrated solution that allows organizations to verify device trust and compliance before granting access to corporate resources, using automated certificate-based workflows that add no user friction.

Fleet offers a single endpoint management platform for macOS, iOS, Android, Windows, Linux, ChromeOS, and cloud infrastructure. Trusted by over 1,300 organizations, Fleet empowers IT and Security teams to accelerate productivity, build verifiable trust, and optimize costs. Smallstep adds hardware-backed device identity using ACME Device Attestation (ACME-DA), enabling trusted device enrollment workflows that use non-exportable credentials for secure access to Wi-Fi, VPN, and other internal services— allowing access policies to reflect real-time device posture and compliance signals.

“Linux devices are often the weakest link in an otherwise well-managed fleet — a gap attackers actively exploit by impersonating unmanaged endpoints,” said Geoff Leonard, CRO of Smallstep. “By extending hardware-backed credentials across every platform, we're helping customers close that backdoor and limit lateral movement while extending device identity to both users and automated workflows.”

“Modern engineering teams need security that moves as fast as they do,” said Mike McNeil, CEO and Co-Founder at Fleet. “By integrating Smallstep’s cryptographic attestation into Fleet’s infrastructure-as-code workflows, we aren't just managing devices; we are enabling verifiable trust at scale. This gives our joint customers a programmable, open-standard way to secure access without slowing down their automation or their people."

Frictionless Device Trust for Enrollment and Access

Through this integration, organizations can:

Verify devices with attested enrollment using ACME DA. Enforce dynamic access policies by combining Fleet posture signals (OS version, patches, vulnerabilities) with Smallstep issued certificates

Issue non-exportable client certificates for secure access to Wi-Fi, VPN, SaaS apps, GitHub, SSH, and more

Secure automation and non-human access using short-lived, device-bound credentials for administrative workflows and CI/CD style operations

Reduce vendor lock-in via open standards and extensible workflows (osquery, REST APIs, GitOps)



Designed for Security, Built for Scale

The integrated solution is ideal for organizations embracing:

Zero Trust architecture

Certificate-based access for infrastructure and end-user resources

Cross-platform fleet management with real-time compliance across macOS, Windows, and Linux — eliminating the backdoor created when Linux devices are managed as special-case endpoints

Automation-first operations using REST APIs, GitOps, webhooks, and scripting

The partnership brings together the signals and controls teams need to enforce access based on both identity and device trust—without adding friction for users.

Availability

The Smallstep + Fleet integration is available now for mutual customers. To learn more, visit: <https://www.smallstep.com/fleet>

About Smallstep

Smallstep is the Device Identity Platform that links trust to verified hardware—so access, actions, and automation originate from known, compliant devices. Using cryptographic device attestation and short-lived, hardware-backed credentials, Smallstep replaces passwords, SSH keys, and VPN clients with automatic, certificate-based access and phishing-resistant MFA.

Built on ACME Device Attestation, developed in collaboration with Apple and Google, Smallstep reduces credential theft and lateral movement while restoring control of unmanaged devices, Shadow IT/AI, autonomous workflows, and MCP servers. With broad integration across identity providers and device management systems, Smallstep operationalizes NIST Zero Trust and supports CMMC-aligned requirements across enterprise and mission environments, including connected and autonomous systems.

About Fleet Device Management

Fleet is the single endpoint management platform for macOS, iOS, Android, Windows, Linux, ChromeOS, and cloud infrastructure. Trusted by over 1,300 organizations, Fleet empowers IT and Security teams to accelerate productivity, build verifiable trust, and optimize costs.

By bringing infrastructure-as-code (IaC) practices to device management, Fleet ensures endpoints remain secure and operational, freeing engineering teams to focus on strategic initiatives.

Fleet offers total deployment flexibility: on-premises, air-gapped, container-native (Docker and Kubernetes), or cloud-agnostic (AWS, Azure, GCP, DigitalOcean). Organizations can also choose fully managed SaaS via Fleet Cloud, ensuring complete control over data residency and legal jurisdiction.

Media Contact:

Michelle Schafer

Merritt Group Inc., on behalf of Smallstep

smallstep@merrittgrp.com