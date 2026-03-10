BingX Launches the BingX AI Skills Hub, Enabling More Powerful Trading with OpenClaw





PANAMA CITY, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX , a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced the launch of the BingX AI Skills Hub , a new infrastructure layer equipped to transform how users interact with crypto markets through artificial intelligence and OpenClaw.

The hub introduces new AI-native ways to interact with markets on BingX through a wide variety of AI agents, lowering the barrier to entry for traders and offering enhanced ease-of-use in trading across the platform. BingX AI Skills Hub is the newest addition to the expanding BingX AI, a $300M commitment, as part of the platform’s broader vision to develop the first truly AI-native crypto exchange.

The hub includes 15 skill modules spanning perpetual futures, spot trading, and account management, allowing users to query market data, browse market trends with the latest prices, view positioning, confirm orders, and manage accounts using natural language:

Perpetual Futures: AI accesses derivatives market data while executing futures trades and managing related account settings.

AI accesses derivatives market data while executing futures trades and managing related account settings. Spot Trading: Enables AI assistants to monitor spot market activity and carry out spot trading operations while managing associated account assets.

Enables AI assistants to monitor spot market activity and carry out spot trading operations while managing associated account assets. Account Management: AI agents can oversee account balances, transfers, sub-accounts, API keys, and broker-related data.

AI agents can oversee account balances, transfers, sub-accounts, API keys, and broker-related data. Multi-Skill Trading Workflows: BingX AI Skills supports multi-skill workflows, enabling AI assistants to combine multiple capabilities into a single automated trading process.





With BingX AI Skills Hub, BingX is continuing to advance its vision of an AI-native exchange, where intelligent systems and tools simplify trading and make sophisticated market access more intuitive for users worldwide.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

