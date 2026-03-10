Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Nektar Therapeutics, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Nektar Therapeutics, Inc., (“Nektar” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NKTR) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 26, 2026 and December 12, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Nektar investors have until May 5, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Nektar’s stock price fell nearly 8% on December 16, 2025, following the disclosure of disappointing topline results from its Phase 2b REZOLVE-AA trial. This market decline, which injured investors, was triggered by the Company’s announcement that its lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin, had “narrowly missed statistical significance” for its primary endpoint. Central to this failure was the revelation that the modified intent-to-treat analysis included four patients who had committed “major study eligibility violations,” meaning they should have been disqualified from randomization.

The class action lawsuit alleges that Nektar made false or misleading statements regarding the integrity of the REZOLVE-AA trial throughout the Class Period. According to the complaint, the Company failed to disclose that enrollment had not adhered to “applicable instructions and protocol standards,” a lapse that was likely to have a “significant negative impact” on the study’s ultimate findings. The litigation contends that by overlooking these procedural errors, the defendants overstated the trial’s overall prospects and failed to alert the market to the risks of regulatory or clinical failure. The revelation that basic eligibility protocols were ignored undermined investor confidence in the trial’s validity and the commercial future of rezpegaldesleukin as a treatment for alopecia areata.

