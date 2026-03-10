VIVUS Announces QSIVA® Price Reduction Across Nordics and Poland

— The new pricing structure is made available as of February for 3.39 EUR per day at pharmacies throughout Finland

AMSTERDAM, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIVUS BV, a subsidiary of VIVUS LLC, a biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that focus on advancing treatments for patients with serious medical conditions and life-limiting diseases, today announced the new pricing structure of QSIVA® hard modified-release capsules phentermine/topiramate is available as of February in Finland.

“At VIVUS, we are proud to offer more accessible and affordable solutions for patients with overweight or obesity,” said John Amos, Chief Executive Officer at VIVUS LLC. “QSIVA offers competitive pricing on a price-per-kilogram basis across the approved European countries, reinforcing our commitment to expanding access to effective treatment. In clinical studies, QSIVA has demonstrated clinically meaningful and sustained weight loss when combined with diet and exercise. Additional clinical research has shown that QSIVA, when used in combination with digital lifestyle intervention, was associated with greater weight loss and improvements in cardiovascular risk measures compared with lifestyle intervention alone. With this price reduction, we encourage physicians to inform patients of the convincing impact of QSIVA, and how this therapy can fit seamlessly into patient’s lifestyle.”

Globally, obesity and overweight pose significant public health challenges, impacting millions of people across Europe. These conditions increase the risk of various health problems, making them leading causes of death like heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. Patients urgently require effective treatments to enhance their quality of life. In conjunction with a healthy lifestyle, QSIVA can assist patients in achieving and maintaining healthy weight goals, thereby significantly reducing the associated health risks. QSIVA is currently available in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Poland with more countries coming in the future.

About VIVUS

VIVUS is a biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that focus on advancing treatments for patients with serious unmet medical needs. For more information about the Company, please visit https://www.vivus.com .

About QSIVA

QSIVA (the European brand name for QSYMIA) is approved in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Poland. QSIVA is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or greater (obese) or 27 kg/m2 or greater (overweight) in the presence of at least one weight-related medical condition such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol. The effect of QSIVA on reducing cardiovascular morbidity and mortality has not been established. The safety and effectiveness of QSIVA in combination with other products intended for weight loss, including prescription and over-the-counter drugs and herbal preparations, have not been established. For more information on QSIVA, please visit QSIVA.eu. The website is accessible for healthcare professionals only through registration.

Important Safety Information for QSIVA

QSIVA® hard modified-release capsules phentermine/topiramate is contraindicated in pregnancy and in women of childbearing potential not using highly effective contraception; in patients with glaucoma; in hyperthyroidism; in patients receiving treatment or within 14 days following treatment with monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs); in patients with hypersensitivity to sympathomimetic amines, to the active substances, or to any of the excipients in QSIVA.

QSIVA can cause foetal harm. It is recommended that patients who can become pregnant obtain a negative pregnancy test result before starting QSIVA treatment, perform monthly pregnancy testing, and use highly effective contraception while taking QSIVA. If a patient becomes pregnant while taking QSIVA, treatment should be discontinued immediately, and the patient should consult promptly with their doctor. The most common adverse reactions in adults are paraesthesia, dizziness, an altered or impaired sense of taste, insomnia, depression, constipation, and dry mouth.

Forward-Looking Statements

Important Information and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and/or covered by the "Bespeaks Caution" doctrine applied by the courts under the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws, and other applicable provisions of the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company's management. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will," "shall," "may," "believe," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "anticipate," "predict," "should," "plan," "likely," "opportunity," "estimated," and "potential," and/or the negative use of these words or other similar words. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on the Company's current expectations, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements except to the extent otherwise required by law.

Forward-looking information about QSIVA, including statements regarding its clinical efficacy, safety profile, the anticipated impact of the price reduction on patient access and commercial performance, and its role in long-term obesity management, involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release.

Risks related to QSIVA include the potential benefits of the price reduction on patient access and uptake, the impact of revised pricing strategies on revenue and commercial performance, the continued success of pharmacy partnerships across the Nordics and Poland, competitive developments in the weight management market including injectable medications, and whether QSIVA will continue to be commercially successful in approved markets.

General risks include the ability to successfully manage commercial programs across multiple international markets; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of QSIVA; supply chain challenges; and competitive developments in the obesity and weight management therapeutic area.

The above factors, risks, and uncertainties are difficult to predict, contain uncertainties that may materially affect actual results, and may be beyond the Company's control. New factors, risks, and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors, risks, and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore any of these statements may prove to be inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation or warranty by the Company or any other person that the Company's objectives and plans will be achieved. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date such statements were made or any earlier date indicated, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in underlying assumptions, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law. This announcement is made in accordance with applicable securities regulations including the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

