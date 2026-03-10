Zoniqx Partners with ADI Foundation to Advance Sovereign-Grade Infrastructure for Tokenized Real-World Assets

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoniqx, the operating system for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), today announced a strategic partnership with ADI Foundation to integrate its compliance-native infrastructure with ADI Chain. This collaboration extends ADI Chain's existing tokenization capabilities with additional compliance tooling and distribution infrastructure for sovereign-grade tokenization programs across land registries, regulated cash instruments, government receivables, and public sector assets.

Solving the Distribution Bottleneck in Tokenized Assets

While blockchain technology has matured and custody solutions exist across major financial institutions, the tokenized asset market has consistently stalled after pilots due to a fundamental gap: the lack of governed distribution, cross-platform access, and policy enforcement at the asset level.

Zoniqx addresses this by operating as a neutral control layer between blockchain infrastructure and applications – embedding identity, compliance, and jurisdiction controls into tokenized assets and enabling compliant distribution through its zConnect network fabric. ADI Chain's existing compliance-ready infrastructure makes it a natural fit for this integration.

"Regulated assets require compliant rails," said Prasant Kalangi, CEO and Founder of Zoniqx. "We are partnering with ADI Foundation to build on ADI Chain's existing sovereign-grade infrastructure for the next wave of RWAs.” Sanjeev Birari, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of Zoniqx, added: "We are entering a new phase – one where tokenization infrastructure must be intelligent, not just compliant. Zoniqx is the world's first AI-native operating system for tokenized RWAs, and our partnership with ADI Foundation is the clearest proof yet that this model works at sovereign scale. Governments and institutions do not need another platform. They need neutral, AI-powered infrastructure that enforces the rules, coordinates the ecosystem, and scales without anyone sacrificing control. That is what Zoniqx and ADI Chain deliver together."

Technical Integration: Operating System Meets Sovereign Chain

Zoniqx's complete AI-native operating stack – spanning compliance, identity, distribution, and lifecycle governance across six modular layers – is now deployed on ADI Chain. Assets issued on this infrastructure behave consistently under local regulatory frameworks, remain interoperable across borders, and are built for AI-governed operations from day one.

"Together, we're establishing the standard for how regulated assets move from issuance to the right participants – across jurisdictions, safely, with compliance enforced at every step," added Andrey Lazorenko, CEO of ADI Foundation.

Use Cases Enabled by the Partnership

The Zoniqx-ADI Chain integration targets three high-priority areas:

Government & Public Infrastructure – National land registry tokenization, government receivables, and sovereign procurement tracking with automated compliance and title transfer workflows.



Regulated Financial Instruments – Tokenized cash equivalents, money market funds, and programmable treasury products operating under jurisdiction-specific regulatory frameworks with embedded policy enforcement.



Private Markets Access – Compliant distribution of tokenized private equity, debt, and alternative assets to advisor and institutional networks through zConnect, with jurisdiction-aware access controls enforced at the asset level.



Why This Partnership Matters

For ADI Chain:

Immediate access to production-ready compliance infrastructure and operating system capabilities

Integration with Zoniqx's 70+ ecosystem partners across issuers, custodians, and institutional networks

De-risked path to supporting sovereign and institutional use cases requiring regulatory-grade controls



For Zoniqx:

Strategic positioning in sovereign blockchain infrastructure supporting national-scale deployments

Expansion of multi-chain architecture (now spanning 14+ live chains) into purpose-built sovereign networks

Validation of operating system approach for government and public sector tokenization programs



For the Market:

Demonstration that compliant, interoperable tokenization can scale beyond proprietary platforms

Proof that operating system-level governance enables institutional participation without venue lock-in

Evidence that distribution and compliance can be embedded at the protocol layer rather than built per-platform



About Zoniqx

Zoniqx is the world's first AI-native operating system for tokenized real-world assets. Powered by intelligent agents and a policy-governed distribution infrastructure, Zoniqx provides the technology layer that enables institutions, governments, and licensed intermediaries to issue, access, and settle tokenized RWAs across jurisdictions and blockchains – with AI at every layer of the asset lifecycle.

With over $5 billion in tokenized assets on its infrastructure across 70+ ecosystem partners, Zoniqx is the neutral technology layer trusted by leading blockchain networks including Hedera, Ripple/XRPL, Cardano/Midnight, and Ethereum-compatible chains – and now, through a strategic partnership with ADI Foundation, connected to one of the world's most significant sovereign and institutional ecosystems.

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with operations across the United States, UAE, Europe, and Asia.

Zoniqx is not a registered broker-dealer, investment advisor, or placement agent. All distribution of tokenized securities is conducted through appropriately licensed intermediaries.

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with operations across the United States, UAE, Europe, and Asia.

About ADI Foundation

ADI Foundation is an Abu Dhabi-based non-profit founded by Sirius International Holding, a subsidiary of IHC, dedicated to empowering governments and institutions in emerging markets through blockchain infrastructure. The foundation's mission is to bring one billion people into the digital economy by 2030, building on a foundation of 500+ million people already within its ecosystem reach.

ADI Chain is the first institutional Layer 2 blockchain for stablecoins and real-world assets in the MENA region, providing settlement infrastructure for a dirham-backed stablecoin (DDSC) initiated by IHC and FAB, licensed by the UAE Central Bank. The network operates on three pillars - Compliance, Efficiency, Security - serving governments implementing blockchain infrastructure across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

For more information, visit the Official Website , LinkedIn , and X .

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any securities offered will be offered only in jurisdictions where permitted under applicable law.