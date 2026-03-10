Changes to senior management at TC Transcontinental

MONTRÉAL, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A, TCL.B) (“TC Transcontinental” or the “Corporation”) today announced the appointment of Sam Bendavid as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 6, 2026. Currently Chief Corporate Development and Procurement Officer, Mr. Bendavid will succeed Thomas Morin, who will be leaving the company on that date. This transition stems from the sale of the Corporation’s Packaging business and is part of a rigorous succession planning process aimed at ensuring continuity and sustained growth.

This appointment marks the culmination of a remarkable 18-year career for Sam Bendavid, 46, at TC Transcontinental, during which he played a key role in its development, leading numerous acquisitions, integrations, asset disposals, synergies associated with these acquisitions, and designing and deploying large-scale cost optimization programs. He has also held operational leadership roles for over five years, notably as head of Procurement and at the helm of a business unit. Perfectly bilingual and a CFA charterholder, he holds an MBA from HEC Montréal and a bachelor’s degree in software engineering from Concordia University. (His full biography is available here.)

The Board of Directors also announces the appointment of Patrick Brayley, 39, as Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Sam Bendavid, also effective April 6, 2026. Currently Senior Vice President, Retail Services & Printing Sector, he has been contributing to the transformation of these businesses since joining TC Transcontinental in 2021. He has played a key role in strategically repositioning the sector, launching raddar®, the reinvented flyer, integrating acquisitions into the growing in-store marketing business, and improving operational performance. (His full biography is available here.)

“I am very pleased with Sam Bendavid’s appointment as Chief Executive Officer at a time when we are embarking on a new chapter in our history as a strong Canadian company headquartered in Montréal,” stated Isabelle Marcoux, Executive Chair of the Board, TC Transcontinental. “Based on his proven track record in various roles within the company, I am confident that, together with a young, strong and innovation-minded team, he will rise to the challenge of profitable growth and propel our customers' success in the retail, education, book and information industries. The Board of Directors is pleased to promote Sam Bendavid and Patrick Brayley, whom we know very well and who have both more than proven themselves with us. These changes to senior management reflect continuity.”

“I am grateful to the Board of Directors and the Marcoux family for their trust. It is with both pride and commitment that I will contribute to TC Transcontinental’s continued transformation,” said Sam Bendavid, Chief Executive Officer-designate. “I look forward to working closely with the Board, Patrick Brayley, our senior management team and all the employees to build an innovative, high-performing company focused on delivering sustainable growth for our customers and shareholders.”

“The Board of Directors would like to thank Thomas Morin for his important contribution since 2019, first as President of the Packaging Sector, then, since June 2023, as President and Chief Executive Officer,” added Isabelle Marcoux. “Under his leadership, the Corporation generated solid and consistent performance, meaningfully improved its financial position and made remarkable strides in employee health and safety. He also contributed significantly to the development of our Packaging business, whose value was recognized by the market in the context of the recent sale of this business. We are truly grateful to him.”

“My experience at TC Transcontinental was energizing and rewarding,” said Thomas Morin, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This company embodies dedication, resilience and ingenuity, and I am extremely proud of all that we accomplished together. I thank Isabelle Marcoux and her family, the Board of Directors and all TC Transcontinental employees for their commitment and support.”

About TC Transcontinental

Founded 50 years ago and 4,000 employees strong, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known under the TC Transcontinental brand, is a Canadian retail marketing services company, Canada's largest printer, and the Canadian leader in French-language educational publishing. Driven by the vision of a more informed, educated and prosperous society, TC Transcontinental propels its clients' success across the retail, education, book and information industries. With agility, creativity and boldness, we design and deliver innovative, high-value products and services.

The Corporation's revenues from continuing operations were $1.1 billion for the fiscal year ended October 26, 2025. Until the sale of its Packaging Sector to ProAmpac, which was completed on March 6, 2026, the Corporation was also a North American leader in flexible packaging with approximately 3,600 employees, and revenues from the Corporation's discontinued operations were $1.6 billion for the fiscal year ended October 26, 2025. For more information, please visit www.tc.tc.

