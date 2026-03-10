GeorgeJon and QuikData Announce Strategic Partnership Delivering Control, Speed, and Predictable eDiscovery Operations

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Legalweek 2026, GeorgeJon and QuikData announced a partnership built for legal teams and service providers who want more control, faster performance, and predictable operations without adding complexity.

As the market moves quickly ahead of industry mandates, organizations are reassessing what they run, where they run it, and how they keep it stable. Many teams want a platform that is practical, fast, and cost predictable. They also want confidence that the environment will be implemented correctly and supported when demands spike.

This partnership expands customer choice with a delivery model designed for predictable, scalable operations, supporting end-to-end eDiscovery across on-premises, air-gapped, private cloud, and SaaS environments so teams can focus on what matters.

QuikData is gaining traction with teams looking for three things: control, predictable costs, and speed. Customers value an approach that avoids surprise line items, delivers strong performance across processing and search, and gets them up and running quickly. QuikData’s flexible deployment model allows organizations to choose the infrastructure strategy that aligns with their security, compliance, and operational priorities. QuikData is also development led, giving customers more optionality to support specific workflows and influence what comes next.

“Teams are asking for a real choice that protects their investment and does not add operational drag,” said George Nedwick, CEO and Founder of GeorgeJon. “QuikData brings control and speed. We bring the support model and operational discipline that make it predictable and scalable.”

What this partnership delivers

A fast start with a steady operating model

Predictable support as needs scale and workloads shift

Ongoing tuning and workflow improvements rooted in real operations





“We built QuikData for teams that want a fast platform with control and predictability,” said Matt Barry, CEO of QuikData. “Partnering with GeorgeJon strengthens implementation and support so customers can move quickly, stay steady, and get the most from their platform investment.”

Teams attending Legalweek can meet with GeorgeJon and QuikData to explore how this partnership delivers a production ready eDiscovery environment from day one.

For more information or to schedule a meeting during Legalweek, visit georgejon.com.

About QuikData

Born in Mountain View, California and headquartered in Houston, Texas, QuikData delivers secure, high-performance eDiscovery software used by law firms, global corporations, and service providers around the world. Built by the team behind the all-in-one Viewpoint eDiscovery platform, acquired by Xerox in 2012, QuikData combines decades of eDiscovery engineering expertise with a modern approach to performance, cost predictability, and deployment flexibility.

Today, organizations choose QuikData for its fast workflows, intuitive review experience, and flexible deployment options including on-premises, private cloud, air-gapped environments, and SaaS. The platform helps legal teams manage large matters efficiently while maintaining control over their data, infrastructure, and costs. For more information, visit https://www.quikdata.com/eDiscovery.

About GeorgeJon

GeorgeJon is a specialized technology advisory and services firm focused solely on the eDiscovery, Investigations, and Governance industries. Since 2008, GeorgeJon has optimized technology platforms and operations for a global client base, supporting internal staff and supercharging platform performance/security while shrinking total ownership costs. We deliver tangible, bottom-line results that are driven by innovative solutions, strategic architecture/workflow assessments, and ongoing management/support infused with 18+ years of industry-defining best practices. Please contact GeorgeJon at info@georgejon.com or visit georgejon.com for more information.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Kaya Kowalczyk | 312.698.7133 | kaya@georgejon.com