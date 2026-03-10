Team Stream Delivers Hybrid, Human and AI Interpreting for 17,000-Attendee Global Event in Japan

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Team Stream, a global provider of professional interpreting, captioning, and accessibility solutions, recently delivered multilingual language access for a large international company event held October 29–31, 2025, in Japan. The event served more than 17,000 attendees and featured a hybrid deployment of human interpreting in two languages alongside AI interpreting and captioning in twelve additional languages, demonstrating Team Stream’s ability to execute complex, international accessibility solutions outside the United States.



This deployment highlights how organizations can combine human expertise with AI-driven language technology within a single event to expand access, control costs, and deliver a seamless attendee experience across diverse audiences.



“Providing both human and AI interpreting solutions for the same international event gives organizations unprecedented flexibility,” said Giovanna Roeseler, Founder and Executive Director of Business Development at Team Stream. “Clients can prioritize human interpreters for their most-used languages while still offering real-time access in additional languages through AI—without sacrificing quality or exceeding budget.”



Solving Large-Scale Event Challenges



The event required FM headset access for more than 17,000 attendees and strict compliance with local regulations governing wireless listening devices and frequencies in Japan. Team Stream supported the event by delivering FM headsets to the client’s warehouse in advance, assisting with on-site distribution, and guiding attendees on how to use the devices for live interpreting. The team also installed and managed all necessary hardware to ensure clear, real-time audio throughout the event.



Previously, attendees at similar events relied on consecutive interpretation delivered from the stage, which often caused delays and disrupted the flow of presentations. At this event, attendees were able to listen to simultaneous interpretation through FM headsets, resulting in a more efficient and engaging experience. Many attendees expressed surprise at the clarity of the audio and the ease of accessing interpretation in their preferred language.



“Successfully delivering human interpreting, AI interpreting, and AI captioning for an event of this scale demonstrates what’s possible when experienced interpreters, skilled technicians, and advanced technology work together,” said Clayton Call, Founder and Executive Director of Technology at Team Stream. “This approach allows organizations to expand accessibility without compromising reliability.”



Global Expertise and Scalable Technology



Team Stream is experienced in navigating international regulations related to listening devices, wireless frequencies, and accessibility hardware across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company supports events of all sizes using a combination of certified human professionals and AI-driven language solutions.



Team Stream’s AI interpreting and captioning technology supports over 80 languages and can be deployed independently or alongside human interpreters and captioners, allowing organizations to customize accessibility solutions based on audience needs, event format, and budget.



“At its core, Team Stream is about connecting people,” added Roeseler. “When communication is clear, accessible, and affordable, meaningful connection follows naturally.”



https://thenewsfront.com/team-stream-delivers-hybrid-human-and-ai-interpreting-for-17000-attendee-global-event-in-japan/