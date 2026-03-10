Jordan Digital Marketing Unveils AEO Kickstart Program, Powered by AI Trust Signals™, to Give Brands an Edge in AI-Driven Search

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jordan Digital Marketing (JDM), an independent digital marketing agency specializing in elite account performance for high-growth B2B and B2C lead gen clients, today announced the launch of its AEO Kickstart Program , a structured growth initiative designed to help brands increase visibility in AI-driven search environments. The program is powered by innovative technology partners including AI Trust Signals™ (AITS) and Profound , and coincides with JDM’s recognition as a certified agency partner of both AITS and Profound .

As AI systems increasingly shape how buyers discover and evaluate brands, traditional SEO tactics alone are no longer enough. JDM’s AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) approach provides brands with a measurable, data-backed strategy for becoming trusted, cited sources within AI-powered search results.

“AI search is fundamentally changing how buyers find and trust brands,” said Tyler Jordan, CEO of Jordan Digital Marketing. “Through our partnership with AI Trust Signals™, we’re giving clients a clear roadmap to be cited, referenced, and recommended with authority by AI search platforms to improve discovery and get in customers’ consideration sets.”

Closing the AI Visibility Gap

As generative AI evolves and gains clout in the purchase journey, a new challenge has emerged: many credible companies are effectively invisible to AI systems not because they lack authority, but because that authority isn’t structured in ways machines can interpret and trust.

As a certified AI Trust Signals™ (AITS) partner, JDM applies a diagnostic-driven framework that evaluates brands across 19 technical, authority, and brand trust signals. The result is a clear benchmark score reflecting how AI systems are likely to perceive and rank a company, along with signal-level insights that pinpoint the specific gaps suppressing AI recommendation.

"We built AI Trust Signals to be the ‘start here’ button for AEO. We're focused on what builds buyer trust for brands, and the increasing overlap of those same signals with AI recommendations,“ said Patrick Moorhead, Co-Founder and CEO, AITS. “JDM is showing true innovation and leadership with this Kickstart program, because it shows the industry that ‘visibility’ isn't the goal; it is and always has been buyer trust. In a world where AI intermediates the buyer trust journey, nailing the Trust Signals that drive both is the path to growth. We're thrilled to partner with JDM to power this offering."

Using structured playbooks and a strategic execution layer, JDM’s AEO team translates those insights into a prioritized 90-day action plan, grounded in benchmark data from more than 3,500 company assessments. The approach shifts brands from reactive SEO tactics to proactive trust engineering, converting real-world expertise into machine-readable proof.

Through ongoing re-scoring and optimization, AI trust becomes a measurable performance metric, not a one-time initiative.

A Strategic Layer Above the Tech Stack

JDM integrates AITS insights with its broader AEO ecosystem, including Profound, and aligns technical infrastructure, content strategy, and authority signals into a unified AEO framework.

As AI transforms search into an “Answer Economy,” agencies that operationalize trust signals early will create a durable, structural advantage for their clients. JDM’s AEO Kickstart Program positions brands to lead in that shift, building durable visibility in systems that increasingly determine who gets cited, recommended, and remembered.



‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾

About Jordan Digital Marketing

Jordan Digital Marketing was founded in 2017 as a remote agency that held as a founding value the promise to treat client businesses like their own. Featuring some of the industry’s most accomplished experts in paid and organic acquisition and analytics, and racking up awards in the SEO, PPC, and workforce excellence categories, JDM specializes in driving efficient scale for fast-growing clients in the B2B, SaaS, Fintech, and B2C verticals, including Sentry, Pilot, TrueCar, Square, SecureFrame, Ocrolus, Babyletto, and more. Contact JDM to schedule a free 30-minute consultation for your paid and organic growth strategy.

About AI Trust Signals™

AI Trust Signals™ is the leading AI authority optimization platform for the Answer Economy. The platform measures and improves how trustworthy brands appear to AI recommendation systems and human buyers, producing a single AI Authority Score and a prioritized improvement roadmap across 19 trust signals. With hundreds of subscribers, thousands of brand reports completed, and a growing network of agency partners, AITS is building the universal standard for digital brand credibility in an AI-driven world. AI Trust Signals™ is a pending registered trademark of The AI Authority Company.