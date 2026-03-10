The Peach Cobbler Factory Continues to Build in Arizona with New Location in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Peach Cobbler Factory, one of America’s fastest-growing dessert franchise brands, proudly announces the opening of its newest Arizona location in Scottsdale. This latest expansion reinforces the company’s strong commitment to growth across the Southwest and further establishes Arizona as a key market in its national footprint.

The new Scottsdale location, owned and operated by Andre Peebles and Johnathan Forest, is located at 8969 E Talking Stick Way, Suite C-8, Scottsdale, AZ. The store will bring The Peach Cobbler Factory’s signature lineup of premium Southern-inspired desserts and beverages to one of Arizona’s most vibrant and fast-growing communities.

Guests visiting the Scottsdale location can enjoy The Peach Cobbler Factory’s full menu, including its famous 12 flavors of fruit cobblers, 12 flavors of banana pudding, cobbler shakes, gourmet cookies, brownies, churro stix, cinnamon rolls, and premium coffee offerings, all baked fresh daily. The location will also offer catering services for businesses, schools, and special events throughout the Scottsdale and greater Phoenix area.

“The Peach Cobbler Factory has experienced tremendous support across Arizona, and we are excited to continue building in this incredible state,” said Greg George, CEO of The Peach Cobbler Factory. “With successful locations already operating in Chandler and Queen Creek, Scottsdale represents another important step in strengthening our presence and serving more guests with the desserts and experiences they love.”

Arizona has quickly become an important region for the brand’s expansion, driven by strong franchise partners, enthusiastic guests, and growing demand for premium dessert concepts. The Scottsdale location reflects The Peach Cobbler Factory’s ongoing strategy to partner with passionate local operators who are committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences and building strong community connections.

Andre Peebles and Johnathan Forest bring strong operational leadership and a shared vision for delivering excellence to the Scottsdale market. Their new location is expected to become a popular destination for guests seeking fresh-baked desserts, catering services, and a welcoming atmosphere.

Founded in 2013, The Peach Cobbler Factory has grown into one of the fastest-expanding dessert franchise brands in the United States, with over 130 brick and mortar or mobile units open nationwide. The company continues to expand strategically across key markets while maintaining its focus on quality, consistency, and guest satisfaction.

