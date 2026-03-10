Expanse Studios Secures Certification for Estonia and Latvia Markets

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, a subsidiary of Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), today announced that it has received certification enabling the commercial deployment of its content across Estonia and Latvia.

Gaming Associates, a UKAS-accredited testing laboratory (accreditation number 9263), certified Candy's Bonanza and Leprechaun's Wish as compliant with the technical standards established by Baltic regulatory authorities. This certification allows the games to be deployed on licensed gaming platforms operating within these jurisdictions.

Strengthening the Regulated European Market Access

The Baltic certifications advance Expanse Studios' systematic expansion across regulated European markets where formal certification processes create entry barriers for B2B content providers. Estonia and Latvia operate structured regulatory frameworks requiring independent technical verification before content deployment on licensed platforms.

Regulatory certification processes in European markets typically require 8-12 months and substantial compliance investment, creating competitive advantages for studios maintaining multi-jurisdictional certification capabilities.

According to iGamingToday and EGBA research, Estonia's online gambling market, valued at approximately $452.5 million in 2025, demonstrates strong per-player engagement with average revenue per user reaching €150 monthly. The jurisdiction recently approved legislation reducing online gambling tax from 6% to 4% by 2029, positioning Estonia as an increasingly competitive European iGaming hub.

According to iGamingToday, Latvia's online gambling market reached €170.7 million in 2025, representing 57% of the country's total gambling revenue and marking 11% year-over-year growth. Online casino games account for over 60% of Latvia's online gambling activity according to EGBA research, reflecting strong player preference for interactive gaming content as the market continues its structural shift toward digital channels.

“This certification gives us a solid foundation for further growth in this part of Europe,” said Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios. “The approvals in the Baltics allow operators to go live more quickly, and they reflect the way we approach regulated markets. We focus on building compliant, reliable distribution capabilities that create real long-term value.”

For Expanse Studios, the Gaming Associates certifications provide immediate deployment capability across existing Baltic operator partnerships while establishing compliance credentials for additional European jurisdictional expansion.

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios, part of the Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, turn-based strategies, and card games. With a growing portfolio of over 60 proprietary titles, Expanse powers over 1,300 casino brands across Europe, LATAM, and North America. Learn more at expanse.studio.

About Meridian Holdings

Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), Classics (Australian – based subscription and loyalty business) and Meridianbet—a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America.

