Giordano’s Debuts Italian Beef Pizza Ahead of Bracket Season

CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giordano’s , Chicago’s iconic deep-dish pizza brand, is bringing back its Italian Beef Pizza for a limited time, now available for dine-in, carryout, and delivery from March 10 through April 6. Originally introduced in May 2025 as a nationwide shipping exclusive as part of the brand’s “Chi-Town Flavors” series, the Italian Beef Pizza quickly sold-out online and became a standout among fans.

Created in collaboration with Buona Beef and from the mind of Giordano's Head Chef Jesse Harris, the specialty pie combines two legendary Chicago staples, Italian beef, and deep-dish pizza, featuring Buona Beef layered with roasted sweet green peppers and Caruso’s spicy giardiniera for a bold, savory bite.

For the first time, the Italian Beef Pizza will be available across all of Giordano’s signature crust styles, including the brand’s famous Stuffed Deep Dish, Traditional Thin Crust, and new Tavern-Style pizza, giving guests even more ways to experience the Chicago-inspired favorite. Arriving just as basketball fans gear up for bracket season, the hearty, shareable pizza is perfect for watch parties, weekday pizza nights, and any gathering centered around great food and games.

“Italian beef is one of Chicago’s most iconic flavors, and when we first introduced this pizza last year as an online exclusive, our guests immediately embraced it,” said Jesse Harris, Head Chef of Giordano’s. “Bringing it into our restaurants and offering it across all of our crust styles allows us to showcase a true Chicago favorite in a way that encourages guests to gather, share, and celebrate together.”

The Italian Beef Pizza will be available for in-store dining, carryout, and delivery at participating Giordano’s locations nationwide through April 6, while nationwide shipping will be available for a limited time while quantities last.

As Giordano’s continues expanding ways for guests to enjoy its iconic flavors, the brand has also recently launched its new Club Gio Rewards loyalty program and mobile app. Guests can earn points on every order placed through dine-in, carryout, delivery, or online ordering, unlocking exclusive rewards, personalized offers, and special surprises along the way. Members earn one point for every dollar spent, receive bonus points for joining, and can track and redeem rewards directly through the Giordano’s app.

Founded in Chicago in 1974 and recently celebrating 50 years in business, Giordano’s has become synonymous with authentic stuffed deep-dish pizza made with Wisconsin mozzarella, handmade dough and layers of premium ingredients. The return of the Italian Beef Pizza reflects the brand’s continued commitment to honoring the flavors that define Chicago while making its iconic recipes accessible nationwide.

For more information on Giordano’s or to find a location near you, visit www.giordanos.com .

ABOUT GIORDANO’S

Based in Chicago, Giordano’s World Famous Deep-Dish Pizza has been serving its world-famous stuffed pizza for over 50 years. In 1974, immigrant brothers Efren and Joseph Boglio introduced their mother’s 200-year-old Italian recipe to Chicago, pioneering what is now internationally known as Chicago-style stuffed pizza. Today, Giordano’s operates nearly 60 locations across 9 states and ships its iconic pizza nationwide. Committed to uncompromising quality, Giordano’s sources Wisconsin mozzarella from local farmers within a 50-mile radius for a creamy, buttery melt, hand-picked Mendocino County tomatoes for a naturally sweet sauce, and specially milled, unbleached flour from Minnesota for its signature crust. All recipes are crafted in-house with no added nitrates, MSG or fillers. Giordano’s has been consistently recognized as Chicago’s Best Pizza by NBC Chicago, CBS Chicago, The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, and more. For decades, its authentic deep-dish experience has made it a favorite among pizza lovers nationwide. Follow Giordano’s on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok and to purchase or learn more, visit www.giordanos.com .

GIORDANOSPR@MEKKYMEDIA.COM

WWW.GIORDANOS.COM

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/053cfb24-cfc0-4da7-aed7-ad89bf558de7