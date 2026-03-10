Lassila & Tikanoja Plc

Stock exchange release

10 March 2026 at 3:05 PM EET

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc: Managers’ Transactions - Eero Hautaniemi

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Eero Hautaniemi

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Lassila & Tikanoja Plc

LEI: 636700EBB0SA4501AT18

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 146402/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-03-09

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000592472

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3,268 Unit price: 0.00 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 3,268 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Hilppa Rautpalo

SVP, Legal, HR and EHSQ

For further information, please contact:

Hilppa Rautpalo, SVP, Legal, HR and EHSQ, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.lt.fi/en