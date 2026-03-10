Lassila & Tikanoja Plc
Stock exchange release
10 March 2026 at 3:05 PM EET
Lassila & Tikanoja Plc: Managers’ Transactions - Eero Hautaniemi
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Eero Hautaniemi
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Lassila & Tikanoja Plc
LEI: 636700EBB0SA4501AT18
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 146402/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-03-09
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000592472
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,268 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3,268 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC
Hilppa Rautpalo
SVP, Legal, HR and EHSQ
For further information, please contact:
Hilppa Rautpalo, SVP, Legal, HR and EHSQ, tel. +358 10 636 2810
Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.lt.fi/en