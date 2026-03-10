Circana and Sally Beauty Holdings Announce Strategic Partnership to Optimize Supply Chain Operations

Chicago, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC today announced a new multiyear agreement with Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH), the leader in professional hair color, to implement a collaborative supply chain solution. This strategic partnership will empower both Sally Beauty and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) with an advanced technology platform designed to enhance business planning capabilities and optimize performance.

The collaboration program includes a comprehensive supply chain insights platform that will provide daily updates to critical operational data, equipping suppliers with the best tools for planning and execution. These insights are designed to drive improved service levels, inventory management, and on-shelf availability across SBH’s network. By integrating supply chain data into an easy-to-use platform accessible to both internal teams and external partners, SBH aims to streamline operations and foster deeper collaboration.

"Our collaborative program with Circana will drive top- and bottom-line growth by unlocking opportunities to improve the efficiency of our supply chain and product availability across both our Sally Beauty and BSG businesses," said Bryan DeYoung, Senior Vice President of Merchandising Operations and Business Services at SBH. "This platform provides us with the tools to integrate our supply chain data seamlessly, creating transparency and stronger alignment with our Sally Beauty and BSG supplier communities."





Through this agreement, SBH’s suppliers will gain access to actionable insights to drive incremental sales and optimize day-to-day inventory flow as well as improve promotion planning. The solution is built to facilitate better business programs by providing the visibility needed to drive both top-line and bottom-line growth.





"We are excited to partner with Sally Beauty Holdings to bring this collaborative supply chain solution to life," said Brad Shelton, President of Retail and Manufacturer Collaboration at Circana. "This agreement represents a significant step forward in leveraging data to create mutual value. By empowering suppliers with the right insights, we are helping to ensure that Sally Beauty Holdings continues to deliver exceptional service and availability to its customers."



About Circana

Circana, LLC is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Bondbar®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Inspired by Nature®, and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, L'Oreal®, Wahl®, and BaByliss Pro®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as Cosmo Prof® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products, including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico®, Amika®, and Moroccanoil®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com.