Medela Advances Breast Pump Innovation with the Launch of Two Breakthrough Products: Pump In Style® Pro+ and Motion™ InBra

McHenry, Illinois, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela, the brand trusted by millions of moms worldwide and the #1 breast pump brand used in hospitals1, today announced the launch of two new innovative breast pumps: Pump In Style® Pro+ and Motion™ InBra. The launches reinforce Medela’s long-standing commitment to mother-centric design without compromising performance.

These two new solutions expand Medela’s presence in traditional and in-bra pumps, with Pump In Style® Pro+ as an upgraded version of the trusted Pump In Style® Pro and Motion™ InBra as a new wearable option. Now, Medela offers options that combine proven performance with modern convenience for mothers everywhere.

The Evolution of a Trusted Favorite: Introducing Pump In Style® Pro+

Pump In Style® Pro+ (offered in Traditional Bottles and Hands-Free styles) is a portable breast pump delivering hospital-grade performance comparable to Symphony®, the #1 pump used in hospitals. With a rechargeable battery, a clinically proven pumping pattern, and optional in-bra collection cups available with the Hands-Free style, it combines power, comfort, and mobility in a compact, lightweight system (under two pounds), supporting mothers’ transition from hospital to home.

Key features include:

Clinically Proven & Rechargeable: Tested to deliver performance comparable to Symphony®*, the #1 pump used in hospitals, while a rechargeable battery gives mothers the flexibility to pump wherever they are, without compromising effectiveness.

Tested to deliver performance comparable to Symphony®*, the #1 pump used in hospitals, while a rechargeable battery gives mothers the flexibility to pump wherever they are, without compromising effectiveness. Hands-Free, Compact & Portable: The in-bra collection cups and small, lightweight design allow mothers to move freely while pumping.

The in-bra collection cups and small, lightweight design allow mothers to move freely while pumping. Comfortable Pumping & Massage: With 16 adjustable suction levels and a clinically engineered massaging rhythm, mothers can personalize their pumping experience for maximum comfort.

With 16 adjustable suction levels and a clinically engineered massaging rhythm, mothers can personalize their pumping experience for maximum comfort. Fast Cleanup, Less Stress: Only three parts to clean and assemble; all dishwasher safe, helping mothers spend less time cleaning and more time with their baby.

Only three parts to clean and assemble; all dishwasher safe, helping mothers spend less time cleaning and more time with their baby. Easy to Use: Simple controls with four buttons and indicator lights make it easy to track suction levels, pumping mode, and battery life.

Simple controls with four buttons and indicator lights make it easy to track suction levels, pumping mode, and battery life. Spill-Proof & Easy Transfer: Upright cups with easy-pour spouts ensure milk transfers are clean and mess-free, preventing wasted milk and spills.

Expanding the Wearable Portfolio: Introducing Motion™ InBra

Motion™ InBra is a lightweight, wearable breast pump designed for everyday pumping freedom, at home or on the go. Using Medela’s patented 2-Phase Expression Technology, Motion™ InBra delivers a natural-feel pumping experience with reliable milk output in a discreet, in-bra design that fits a mother’s body and routine. Built for comfort, consistency, and ease of use, it lets mothers pump hands-free with intuitive controls—no app required—offering a flexible solution for modern life.

Key features include:

More Milk, Faster: Clinically proven technology increases milk output by 11.8% per session 2 .

Clinically proven technology increases milk output by 11.8% per session . Effortless Control: With an intuitive digital display, no app or pairing required.

With an intuitive digital display, no app or pairing required. Natural Fit, Tailored to the Body: 105° angled breast shield maximizes milk flow and reduces compression.

105° angled breast shield maximizes milk flow and reduces compression. Customizable Fit: Size 24mm breast shield plus three insert sizes (15 mm, 18 mm, 21 mm) accommodate over 95% of mothers.

Size 24mm breast shield plus three insert sizes (15 mm, 18 mm, 21 mm) accommodate over 95% of mothers. Easy to Clean: Only three parts require washing (membrane, milk container, breast shield, excluding optional inserts), and the no-tip base with easy-pour spout protects every drop of milk.

“At Medela, we’ve always been committed to advancing pumping technology to meet mothers’ needs,” said Kelley Evans, EVP and Head of Commercial, Americas, at Medela. “These latest solutions build upon our commitment, combining proven performance with comfort and freedom so moms can pump confidently.”

Together, Pump In Style® Pro+ and Motion™ InBra highlight Medela’s continued investment in advancing pumping technology – blending science, innovation, and insight to better support mothers throughout their personal breastfeeding journeys.

Availability

The Pump In Style® Pro+ Traditional is available at Amazon at a suggested retail price of $169.99 and free through many insurance plans, and the Pump In Style® Pro+ Hands-Free is available at Amazon, Target, and Walmart at a suggested retail price of $189.99 and through insurance (learn more about insurance coverage here). Motion™ InBra is available at Amazon at a suggested retail price of $179.99.

For more information on Medela and its full range of breastfeeding and pumping solutions, please visit medela.com.

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.com.

(1) Sales and distribution in maternity wards and NICUs, 2023 & 2024

(2) Sakalidis VS, et al. Breast shield design impacts milk removal dynamics during pumping: A randomized controlled non-inferiority trial. Acta Obstet Gynecol Scand. 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q. What is the difference between Pump In Style® Pro+ and Motion™ InBra?

A. Pump In Style® Pro+ is a portable, hospital-grade breast pump designed for hands-free pumping with powerful performance comparable to the #1 pump used in hospitals, Medela Symphony®. This makes it ideal for moms transitioning from hospital to home without sacrificing suction strength or efficiency. Motion™ InBra is a wearable, in-bra breast pump designed for discreet, everyday pumping at home or on the go. Both offer hands-free convenience, but Pump In Style® Pro+ focuses on maximum power and transition from hospital to home, while Motion™ InBra prioritizes mobility and wearability.

Q. How easy are the pumps to clean?

A. Both pumps are designed for fast, low-stress cleanup. Each requires only three parts to clean, all of which are dishwasher safe. The upright, no-spill cup design also helps prevent milk loss during transfer.

Q. Are Medela breast pumps clinically tested?

A. Yes. Medela breast pumps are research-based and clinically tested, developed using insights from natural infant feeding behavior and decades of lactation science. In a study, Pump In Style® Pro+ emptied the breast similarly to Symphony®, the #1 pump used in hospitals, and moms rated the comfort as comparable, demonstrating hospital-level performance in a portable, at-home pump.

Q. Where can I buy Pump In Style® Pro+ and Motion™ InBra?

A.

Pump In Style® Pro+ Traditional: Available on Amazon; suggested retail price $169.99; free through many insurance plans.

Pump In Style® Pro+ Hands-Free: Available on Amazon, Target, and Walmart; suggested retail price $189.99; available through insurance.

Motion™ InBra: Available on Amazon; suggested retail price $179.99.

Q: Are Pump In Style® Pro+ and Motion™ InBra covered by insurance?

A: Coverage may vary based on your insurance provider. Medela recommends checking with your plan directly or using the Medela Insurance Locator tool at medela.us to explore your options.

