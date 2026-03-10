PayBright and Material Unite to Elevate In-Store and Online Retail Customer Experiences

RALEIGH, N.C., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayBright today announced a strategic investment in Material , providing powerful tools purpose-built for independent retailers, with a focus on boutiques, gift shops, sports apparel, pet stores, and other overlooked business types. Material integrates hardware, software, and payments within one platform that improves in-store and online shopping experiences, streamlines operations, and fuels growth. Material becomes PayBright’s preferred POS solution for retail, joining its more than two dozen industry collaborations, and its CEO joins the board of directors.

“We introduced Material to PayBright clients, and their response was some of the strongest feedback we’ve received from a beta test,” said Dustin Magaziner, founder and CEO of PayBright. “They shared how seamless integration was, intuitive the system is to use, and deep the e-commerce and in-store operations data insights were. That enthusiasm made our decision to invest easy.”

“While PayBright offers 25+ custom payment solutions, there’s a gap in the market for retail merchants, especially in these overlooked categories. Independent retailers need unique business tools designed specifically for boutiques, pet stores, gift shops, shoe stores, and other merchants,” said Magaziner. “We’re proud to partner with a team redefining modern retail technology.”

Material has helped 5,000+ boutiques sell $50 million in merchandise on its own e-commerce marketplace Shoptiques.com and achieve $150 million in brick-and-mortar sales. It’s used by independent retailers to deliver world-class shopping experiences, oversee online and in-store retail inventory, develop stronger customer relationships and personalized customer loyalty programs, manage marketing campaigns, and track business insights. Created by independent retailers with hands-on experience in the challenges of running a retail business, Material’s founders built the tools they wanted to see in the market.

“Independent retailers focused on growing e-commerce sales need more than a payment processor; they need smart, responsive technology that elevates the shopping experience and drives sales,” said Magaziner. “Material delivers exactly that, combining real-time data insights, customer engagement tools, and powerful retail functionality in one. We look forward to sharing this next-generation POS solution with our retail clients.”

“Material’s technology solutions are purpose-built for independent retailers, by independent retailers,” said Marc Gugliuzza, Co-CEO at Material. “We empower business owners with the flexibility to choose business and payment solutions tailored to their unique goals. PayBright is the most transparent, responsive, and pro-business merchant services provider we have ever worked with. Together, we’re supplying a seamless, affordable, ecosystem designed to help businesses achieve smarter operations, stronger customer engagement, and sustainable long-term growth.”

About PayBright

PayBright is a merchant services provider that works with independent agents, ISOs, banks and other strategic partners to provide payment solutions to businesses. By focusing on a 'merchant services done right' model, PayBright has become an industry leader by ensuring transparency, affordability and simplicity for agents and their local merchants. To learn more about PayBright, visit: https://www.gopaybright.com/ .

About Material

Material provides independent retailers with remarkable tools for selling in-store, online and on our marketplaces. Visit https://www.materialretail.com/ and https://shoptiques.com/ .

