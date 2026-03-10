Medela Advances Breast Pump Innovation with the Launch of Pump In Style® Pro+ and Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free in Canada

Toronto, Canada, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela, the brand trusted by millions of moms worldwide and the #1 brand in hospitals1, today announced the Canadian launch of two new innovative breast pumps: Pump In Style® Pro+ and Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free. These new solutions reflect Medela’s continued commitment to science-backed, mother-centric design, combining trusted performance with modern convenience for today’s families.

Together, Pump In Style® Pro+ and Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free expand Medela’s portable and wearable portfolio, offering Canadian mothers more choice in how, when, and where they pump without compromising performance.

The Evolution of a Trusted Favorite: Introducing Pump In Style® Pro+

Pump In Style® Pro+ (offered in Traditional and Hands-Free styles) is a portable breast pump delivering hospital-grade performance comparable to Symphony®, the #1 pump used in hospitals. With a rechargeable battery, a clinically proven pumping pattern, and optional in-bra collection cups available with the Hands-Free style, it combines power, comfort, and mobility in a compact, lightweight system (under two pounds), supporting mothers’ transition from hospital to home.

Key features include:

Clinically Proven & Rechargeable: Rechargeable battery provides freedom to pump on the go, paired with a clinically tested pumping pattern for effective milk expression.

Rechargeable battery provides freedom to pump on the go, paired with a clinically tested pumping pattern for effective milk expression. Hands-Free, Compact & Portable: The in-bra collection cups and small, lightweight design allow mothers to move freely while pumping.

The in-bra collection cups and small, lightweight design allow mothers to move freely while pumping. Comfortable Pumping & Massage: With 16 adjustable suction levels and a clinically engineered massaging rhythm, mothers can personalize their pumping experience for maximum comfort.

With 16 adjustable suction levels and a clinically engineered massaging rhythm, mothers can personalize their pumping experience for maximum comfort. Fast Cleanup, Less Stress: Only three parts to clean and assemble; all dishwasher safe, helping mothers spend less time cleaning and more time with their baby.

Only three parts to clean and assemble; all dishwasher safe, helping mothers spend less time cleaning and more time with their baby. Easy to Use: Simple controls with four buttons and indicator lights make it easy to track suction levels, pumping mode, and battery life.

Simple controls with four buttons and indicator lights make it easy to track suction levels, pumping mode, and battery life. Spill-Proof & Easy Transfer: Upright cups with easy-pour spouts ensure milk transfers are clean and mess-free, preventing wasted milk and spills.

Ultra-Lightweight Power for Everyday Pumping: Introducing Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free

Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free delivers Medela’s delivers a compact, hands-free pumping solution designed for everyday convenience in an ultra-small, easy-to-carry design. The palm-sized motor and collection cups (2.7 oz each) ensure a comfortable pumping experience without added weight, while the anatomically shaped cups reduce pressure on sensitive breasts and fit discreetly in any bra. Built with Medela’s research-based 2-Phase Expression® technology, Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free mimics a baby’s natural sucking rhythm for efficient milk removal while prioritizing comfort.

Key features include:

Compact, Comfortable & Customizable Fit: Palm-sized motor and in-bra cups fit most nursing bras; 105° angled breast shield with soft rim supports optimal milk flow. Includes three insert sizes (15 mm, 18 mm, 21 mm) to suit over 95% of moms.

Palm-sized motor and in-bra cups fit most nursing bras; 105° angled breast shield with soft rim supports optimal milk flow. Includes three insert sizes (15 mm, 18 mm, 21 mm) to suit over 95% of moms. Powerful & Efficient: Clinically proven to deliver 11.8% more milk per session 2 ; 100% of moms in home-use testing reported high satisfaction.*

Clinically proven to deliver 11.8% more milk per session ; 100% of moms in home-use testing reported high satisfaction.* Easy & Intuitive: Digital display with nine pre-programmed settings, USB-C rechargeable battery (up to 2 hours), and only three washable parts when used without inserts.

Digital display with nine pre-programmed settings, USB-C rechargeable battery (up to 2 hours), and only three washable parts when used without inserts. Hygienic Design: Closed system prevents milk from entering tubing or motor.

Availability

The Pump In Style® Pro+ Traditional is available at Amazon, at a suggested retail price of $179.99, and the Pump In Style® Pro+ Hands-Free is available at Amazon and select retailers, at a suggested retail price of $219.99. Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free is available at Amazon and select retailers at a suggested retail price of $219.99.

For more information on Medela and its full range of breastfeeding and pumping solutions, please visit medela.com.

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.com.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q. What is the difference between Pump In Style® Pro+ and Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free?

A. Pump In Style® Pro+ is a portable, hospital-grade breast pump designed for hands-free pumping with powerful performance comparable to the #1 pump used in hospitals, Medela Symphony®. This makes it ideal for moms transitioning from hospital to home without sacrificing suction strength or efficiency. Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free is an ultra-small, wearable breast pump designed for discreet, everyday pumping with lightweight collection cups and a palm-sized motor. Both offer hands-free convenience, but Pump In Style® Pro+ prioritizes hospital-level performance, while Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free focuses on portability, discretion, and lightweight comfort.

Q. How easy are the pumps to clean?

A. Both pumps are designed for simple cleanup. Pump In Style® Pro+ requires just a small number of parts to clean and assemble. Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free also has just three washable parts when used without inserts. All components are designed for quick assembly and disassembly.

Q. Are Medela breast pumps clinically tested and researched?

A. Yes. Medela breast pumps are research-based and clinically tested, developed using decades of lactation science. Pump In Style® Pro+ has demonstrated breast emptying comparable to Symphony®, the #1 pump used in hospitals. Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free uses Medela’s clinically researched 2-Phase Expression® technology, designed to mimic a baby’s natural feeding rhythm.

Q. Where can I buy Pump In Style® Pro+ and Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free in Canada?

A.

Pump In Style® Pro+ Traditional: Available on Amazon; suggested retail price $179.99.

Pump In Style® Pro+ Hands-Free: Available on Amazon and at select retailers; suggested retail price $219.99.

Freestyle™ Mini Hands-free: Available on Amazon and at select retailers; suggested retail price $219.99.

(1) Sales and distribution in maternity wards and NICUs, 2023 & 2024

(2) Sakalidis VS et al. Acta Obstet Gynecol Scand. 2020; 99(11):1561-1567.

* Based on the 10 days usage in the in-home study in Mexico with 50 mothers, Sept 2025.

