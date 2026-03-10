GoNetspeed Celebrated as Top Gaming Choice

BANGOR, Maine, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoNetspeed is redefining the limits of speed, earning top honors from PCMag as the 2026 “Fastest Overall ISP for Gaming”. In PCMag’s recently released report, GoNetspeed received the highest speed index score, recognition that highlights the company’s commitment to delivering a seamless online experience.

“When it comes to gaming, every millisecond matters. As a provider, it’s our job to keep pushing boundaries and putting customers first, and that sometimes means delivering an internet experience that helps gamers stay ahead,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President and CEO. “Our 100% fiber-optic network delivers ultra-fast, symmetrical speeds with virtually zero lag, so every move happens in real time. Whether customers are streaming, competing, or connecting with friends, our service supports a seamless gaming experience with the reliability they deserve.”

GoNetspeed delivers speeds up to six gigabits for residential customers, along with flexible, high-capacity solutions for business and enterprise customers, meeting the growing demand for faster, more reliable connectivity. To stay ahead, GoNetspeed continues to design offerings that fit seamlessly into customers’ lifestyles, unlocking more bandwidth for streaming, gaming, working, learning, and staying connected.

“When speed is a top priority, fiber internet is the clear choice. We know the demand for faster speeds will only continue to grow, which is why we’re preparing for what’s next—making life online even easier,” added Clark.

With a legacy of innovation and commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is accelerating the expansion of its fiber networks across 11 states. The company continues to deliver more fiber, more access, and more speed — bringing residents and businesses across its footprint the ultra-fast, symmetrical performance they need to stay connected.

